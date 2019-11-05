I began teaching math in 1951, and have taught everything from preschool arithmatic to college level analysis. I was also taught during most of those seven decades.. Seldom was emphasis placed on the most important aspect of math learnig. That would be the summary of Esther Cepeda’s column in the Nov. 1st edition of the Star. She is spot on! 80% of our children are born math geniuses. They remain so until someone turns them off. Ususally a teacher or parent; With a negative attitude. Even the fear or ignorance of math can be inadvetantly transferred to a developing child. Don’t let that happen to your child. Read Esther’s column (again).
Jim Stamm
Oro Valley
