Letter: Your Editorial Board opinion

On page A-10 of today’s paper, President Trump & others were called to task over their misstatements, lies & exaggerations, one of which was regarding Senator Harris’s supposedly calling Mr. Biden a racist. The writers of that column said she DID NOT CALL HIM A RACIST!! But in the very same section of the paper, you said she attacked him as a racist! Do you not read your own paper!? Did you not listen to the debate & hear her actual words? I did watch the debate $ she did NOT call I’m a racist. She was deploring his actions at that time in the past & said she did not believe he was a racist! I think you owe your readers & Senator Harris an apology. Please maintain the higher standard of journalism, which I have always expected from you in the past!
Mary Wujcik
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!