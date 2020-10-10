Letter: Your Endorsement

I would have expected nothing less in your endorsement of Biden. Arizona has turned into the stepchild of California and it is something I would expect you to endorse as well. Please tell your viewers what Biden has done in all of his time in public office that makes this country a better place to live. And while your doing that please do not skip over the potholes he has willingly gotten into during his time in office. I feel he represents the left agenda as do you and that would be your prime reason for endorsing him.
Donald McKenney
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!