Letter: Your Endorsement
Letter: Your Endorsement

I would have expected nothing less in your endorsement of Biden. Arizona has turned into the stepchild of California and it is something I would expect you to endorse as well. Please tell your viewers what Biden has done in all of his time in public office that makes this country a better place to live. And while your doing that please do not skip over the potholes he has willingly gotten into during his time in office. I feel he represents the left agenda as do you and that would be your prime reason for endorsing him.

Donald McKenney

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

