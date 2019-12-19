Letter: Your misrepresentation of impeachment rally
Letter: Your misrepresentation of impeachment rally

Dear Editor:

The photo and caption in today’s Star is a false and misleading depiction of what happened last night along Congress Street beginning at 4:30 p.m. when hundreds of protestors lined the street, holding signs and chanting in support of impeaching this president. We were there to defend our democracy and to save our republic from the travesty of a law-smashing president. Instead of capturing the energy and passion that impeachment supporters exhibited at the rally, you chose, instead, to photograph the maybe 20 presidential supporters and their black flags and to claim their presence there as a core feature of the event. Shame on you and shame on your reporter who, if they had actually been there, would have known full well what really happened there last night but chose to intentionally misrepresent it to the people who read your paper. Fake news!

Peggy Hendrickson

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

