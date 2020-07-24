Letter: Your money or your life
Letter: Your money or your life

There’s an old Jack Benny joke: he’s approached by a robber who asks him, “Your money or your life” and Jack replies, “I’m thinking.”

Today, we have that same choice, our lives or money. It’s a no-brainer. Our lives are most important. We can always get a job, find a place to live, have food, and get an education, but if we don’t have our lives, then nothing else matters. Of course, it will not be easy, but if we survive, then everything else is possible. So, wear a mask, wash your hands, stay a safe distance away, and keep schools on line.

Valerie Golembiewski

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

