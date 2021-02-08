Letter: Your Nose KNOWS

What is it the nose knows? If its in the air, its where it goes. The smell of cookies baking or fresh bread.
Then there's another, something we dread. This pandemic, a corona virus is who, Working together there's much we can do. Cover it up, and all can be swell. Friends and family, let's keep them well. The solution is simple, just wear a mask, No one else should have to ask. But wearing a mask, it's not enough, There's more you see, it's not so tough. Washing hands and respecting the rules, Keeping your distance, avoiding the fools. Whatever you do, please respect the nose. Now we know, it's where everything goes.
Brian Dean
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.