 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Your Nose KNOWS
View Comments

Letter: Your Nose KNOWS

  • Comments

What is it the nose knows? If its in the air, its where it goes. The smell of cookies baking or fresh bread.

Then there's another, something we dread. This pandemic, a corona virus is who, Working together there's much we can do. Cover it up, and all can be swell. Friends and family, let's keep them well. The solution is simple, just wear a mask, No one else should have to ask. But wearing a mask, it's not enough, There's more you see, it's not so tough. Washing hands and respecting the rules, Keeping your distance, avoiding the fools. Whatever you do, please respect the nose. Now we know, it's where everything goes.

Brian Dean

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News