The author states that "I believe in my God-given rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. God gave me those rights, not the government or the bureaucracy in Washington, D.C."

The Declaration of Independence proclaims that those rights are "self-evident" and "that to secure these rights Governments are instituted among Men". The Constitution does not mention God but states that "We the people ...to secure the Blessings of Liberty...establish this Constitution". Without a just government, you won't have those rights. Many Christian religious countries have had governments that severely restricted those rights in the last century (Germany, Italy and Spain to name a few). Many current religious societies now severely restrict personal freedom.