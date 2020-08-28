 Skip to main content
Letter: Your Vote Counts
It has never been more important than now to vote in the upcoming national election. I want everyone to know that mail in ballots are safe and necessary. In Arizona we have a great system called the Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL)

An easy process to accomplish and going forward you will always get an early ballot to mail in or take to designated drop boxes throughout Tucson. You also have the choice to not use the early ballot and go to the polls. With Covid still active many do not want to go out to the polling site so this is the solution. All residents eligible to vote can sign up on line. The website to use is www.azsos.gov/votebymail. I know there have been many false claims made that mail in ballots are not safe, but they are. Getting the ballot early means you have time to fill it out and mail it back or use the drop off. Voting is your right. Exercise it.

Bette Cochefski

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

