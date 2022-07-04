 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: YOUR VOTE HAS NEVER BEEN MORE IMPORTANT

Conservatism, at least as practiced by today’s Republican party, has lost its way. Republicans are turning into an authoritarian party which will do anything to stay in power and impose their views on the country. Their positions on three issues are most concerning: abortion access, gun control and free and fair elections.

These issues fundamentally impact American society. Recent national polling shows overwhelming support for abortion access, expanded gun control and protecting voting rights. Republicans would eliminate abortion rights, do nothing to reduce gun violence and overturn elections if they could.

Don’t expect the Courts, the Congress or the President to address these issues. But YOU, the voter, can begin to fix these problems by resisting the lies and false promises you will hear during the upcoming campaign season and not voting for any candidate who does not UNEQUIVOCALLY support abortion access, common sense gun control and protection of our precious right to vote.

Your vote has never been more important.

Michael Mulcahy

Northeast side

