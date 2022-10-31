 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Your Vote Has Power

Your vote can restore dignity and the rule of law throughout our government and its agencies by electing candidates who will ensure that our civil and human rights are universally protected.

Your vote can save lives by electing candidates who will support affordable healthcare, Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security for all of us who depend on them.

Your vote can revitalize our economy by electing candidates who will invest in small businesses and the public schools and colleges that support them.

Your vote can protect our increasingly fragile planet from further damage by electing candidates who will support clean, renewable energy and protect our vanishing water supply.

Your vote can increase our national security by electing candidates who will support and defend our Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic.

Your vote has the power to make the world a better, safer place for all of us. Now more than ever, we need you to exercise the power of your vote.

Beth Smith

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

