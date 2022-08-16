Letter: Your vote is critical

For all those Democratic and Independent voters who don't think midterm elections are important, you need to vote this year like your country depends on it, because it does. If Kari Lake, Mark Finchem, and Abraham Hamadeh prevail,, 2022 will be the last free election Arizona will ever have. No Democrat or even moderate Republican, if there are any left in Arizona, will ever be elected. While Democrats are trying to deal with climate change (yes, there is such a thing), the economy, drug prices, and veteran's health, the Republicans offer nothing but the myth of a stolen election. I can't understand the magic that "Trump Endorsed" holds for a lot of Republicans. What is it about a self-serving, lying narcissist that is so appealing? There is a quote often attributed to Upton Sinclair that says, "when Fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag, and carrying a cross. This sounds like a lot of Republican politicians to me.