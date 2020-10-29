Letter: Your Vote

You have the power to restore dignity and the rule of law to our government by electing candidates who will ensure that our civil rights and human rights are universally protected. You have the power to revitalize our economy by electing candidates who will reinvest in the small businesses that drive our local markets and the public schools and community colleges that support them. You have the power to help protect our environment from the disastrous effects of global warming by electing candidates who will support clean, renewable energy and protect our public lands and wildlife. You have the power to elect candidates who will regain the respect of our allies and restore our stature on the world stage. You have the power to change our world for the better. Vote as if your life depends on it. It does.
Jacolyn Marshall
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
