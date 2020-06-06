Letter: You're killing us
Letter: You're killing us

If this is home of the brave and land of the free why are we being shut down and silenced? There have been more resources and time put into stopping protests than their was for helping those in need from COVID-19.

When our resources and priorities are being heavily involved in stopping protests which are peaceful until the police get involved then housing and getting taking care of your citizens from a dangerous virus.

We the citizens are enraged that our president and government officials are more concerned about keeping us quiet than our safety and well being!

The curfew placed had been put into place quicker because of the protests than the one set in place for the virus. Gov. Ducey, Rep. Engel, Sen. Bradley are killing us! We elected them to help not kill us. Help!

Jasmine Sepulveda

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

