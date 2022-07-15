Letter: “Z” for …

We have a mystery, why do vehicles of the Soviet army carry the “Z” logo; if I was to speculate, perhaps Mr. Putin wasn’t always the maniacal leader he is today. Maybe Mr. Putin was fan of the Disney series “Zoro”, as there is a strong coincidence between the premiere – Oct 10, 1957 – and Mr. Putin’s birthday – Oct 7, 1952 – which would put him at his most impressionable age. At that age, he could see himself riding a gallant black horse, riding to the rescue and removing evil doers with the flash of his sword – leaving the “Z” as a token of his disapproval. If he had continued with these high ideals, he would be hero of the Soviet Union, fighting for justice and the weak. He probably decided that there are no rewards for heroes so he decided to embrace Buzz Lightyears’ nemesis instead – “Zurg” and now uses the “Z” to terrorize his enemies. All this is pure conjecture on my part – the coincidence speaks for itself.