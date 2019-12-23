Letter: Zelensky's Dilemma

We are told over and over that the senior officials in Ukraine felt no pressure from the infamous July 25th phone call. I think we need to be careful how much credence we place on this claim. Ukraine’s President Zelensky has been put in perhaps the trickiest position of his young presidency. He and his country are dependent upon the US for support in their battle with Russia. He’s walking a tightrope. Regardless of his assertion we need to weigh the fact that contradicting the President of the United States could be devastating to his country. Please pardon the phrase but “it sucks to be him”.
Guy Brunt
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.