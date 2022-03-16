Letter: Zelensky: The Mouse that Roared (“Zelensky’s unlikely journey to Ukrainian hero” John Daniszewski, Arizona Daily Star 2/27/22)

The book, The Mouse that Roared, tells of a fictional tiny country that declares war on an elephantine United States. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy first refused to lie for a menacing President Trump, now stands ground against Putin’s formidable Russian military.
Daniszewski quotes Zelensky’s reply to a US offer of extraction “I need ammunition, not a ride.” Given the gun-loving mindset of the US elephants, that statement should be enough to win support. But no… they stumble around, straining to hear Trump and the Fox News bunch to forge a GOP position.
Yes, Zelenskyy is an unlikely hero. Before becoming Ukrainian president, he was a TV actor, playing a high school teacher who became President after standing up to corruption.
Is acting a TV hero good practice to becoming a hero? GOP politicians may not have acting talent, but telling truth amid a cesspool of lies is a tentative step toward heroism.
Beth Isabelle
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.