 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Zero emission vehicles
View Comments

Letter: Zero emission vehicles

  • Comments

Re: "Hiring at Lucid's AZ factory growing" AZ Star 2/19/22. The fact that strong demand for Lucid's AZ built electric vehicles is creating more high paying jobs is certainly good news for the economy in a rural area where good jobs have been scarce.

Good news for the environment? Maybe. Unless Lucid's (or any all electric vehicles) are charged exclusively with electricity from renewable sources they are NOT "Zero Emission" vehicles. Zero tailpipe emissions YES. Zero total emissions? NO.

If you re-charge your all electric vehicle from TEP power more than 80% is generated from fossil fuels mostly coal. All electric vehicles can improve air quality at street level but are they cleaner overall than conventional gasoline engines for vehicles of similar size and weight?

William Thornton

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News