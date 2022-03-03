Letter: Zero emission vehicles

Re: "Hiring at Lucid's AZ factory growing" AZ Star 2/19/22. The fact that strong demand for Lucid's AZ built electric vehicles is creating more high paying jobs is certainly good news for the economy in a rural area where good jobs have been scarce.
Good news for the environment? Maybe. Unless Lucid's (or any all electric vehicles) are charged exclusively with electricity from renewable sources they are NOT "Zero Emission" vehicles. Zero tailpipe emissions YES. Zero total emissions? NO.
If you re-charge your all electric vehicle from TEP power more than 80% is generated from fossil fuels mostly coal. All electric vehicles can improve air quality at street level but are they cleaner overall than conventional gasoline engines for vehicles of similar size and weight?
William Thornton
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.