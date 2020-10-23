Letter: Zero Tolerance Policy Has Horrendous Consequences

The media is resurfacing the consequences of the Trump administration's Zero Tolerance Policy. 545 children separated from their parents at the border are still "orphaned". I wish everyone would close their eyes for a minute and think about this. Do you have children? Grandchildren? Imagine them losing their parents in a strange land with a strange language. This was no plan with unintended consequences, the Trump administration ran a trial run earlier and knew the consequences. They went ahead nevertheless.
Some say that these parents shouldn't have put their children at risk. But they were at risk.
Imagine what it would take for YOU to leave everything behind, traveling thousands of miles often on foot to find safety in the U.S. if that doesn't move you, imagine what crime children could possibly commit that would be justly punished by the loss of their families?
This horrific policy should be reason enough to throw Trump and his corrupt administration out. Sadly, there are many more.
Sally Reed
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!