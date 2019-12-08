A recent letter writer made opposition to abortion the hallmark of her continued support of Trump. Isn't this rather ironic? Where is the concern for children seized by ICE and lost to their parents? What about the damage inflicted on these children? Where is the outrage over stripping food subsidies to families with children? Where is the anguish over Kurdish children murdered when Trump betrayed those allies?
If concern were extended to ALL children and not just zygotes an anti abortion position might be understandable. Without condemning Trump for all of his other misdeeds the anti abortion argument is flimsy.
Sandra Heater
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.