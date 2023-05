Re: May 27 letter “Sedition by any other name is sedition’. Sue Thompson asks why the Jan. 6 lieutenants are going to prison in droves, while the general is untouched. The lieutenants were not billionaires. In today’s America, money in huge quantities can buy your way out. No one, not even the Department of Justice, will tackle the team of high buck lawyers he would assemble. Yes, a sad commentary on where we are.