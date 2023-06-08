So many questions…Let’s set aside the lack of evidence that the January 6th assault on our Capitol was caused by anyone except rabid MAGA supporters who decided that democracy just wasn’t working in their favor. People suggesting that the actual problem on January 6th was “Antifa” make me wonder. “Antifa” is merely a designation that means “Anti Fascist.” Do MAGA supporters knowingly choose to support Fascism? Does it really not give MAGA supporters pause that all of their hero’s “friends” were authoritarian politicians? And how does a person who inherited millions from their father, still manage to feel like a poorly treated victim at the end of the day? Better yet, how do all those people who did not receive millions from their fathers, enthusiastically follow someone who brags about how wealthy he is, constantly asks for $$$ and fundamentally has no respect for them at all?