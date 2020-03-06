Letter: ???
Re: the Feb. 29 article "Sanders tries bellowing his way to White House."

Gerson describes presidential contender Sanders as "bellowing Bernie." I guess Gerson didn't take seriously that cliche "You can take the man out of Brooklyn but not the Brooklyn out of the man."

With little doubt, my fellow teachers rightfully nicknamed me "hollering Hal" as I had a propensity to raise my voice when trying to make a point, and I, like Bernie, spent my formative years as a Brooklynite.

I think it might be fun if the Star would create a contest to ascribe "the most descriptive" (and publishable) nicknames to the slew of persons running for public office; local, state and national, this electoral year.

Write to the Star if you agree!

Hal Bardach

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

