Letters to the Editor: April 10

Two views of democracy

The war in Ukraine has kept us glued to our TVs and other news sources. While watching, I’ve become aware of some stark differences between their country and ours.

Ukrainians seem clear about what democracy means. They have come together to fight for it, even to death. Professors, farmers, musicians, shopkeepers say, “We are all soldiers now.”

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a former actor and comedian who was elected president, has morphed into their courageous leader. In a movie, he played a history teacher who became a humble, honest president. In all-too-real life, his performance has made him a true hero in his country and throughout the world.

In our country: Some of our highest (and lowest) government officials, their associates, sycophants and dupes did their crazy best to overthrow our past election. Even now they are working to throw future elections. Our voting protections are in danger, while Ukrainians are fighting to preserve the ideal of democracy for all of us. They and we cannot lose this fight.

Beverly Goodwin

East side

What’s going on?

Recently Sen. Mike Braun R-Ind., said that the states should be allowed to legislate whether interracial marriages are legal or not. During my early years of service, I met many soldiers who could not be stationed in southern states because they were married to someone of a different race. Braun, when he encountered flack for his comments, tried to walk them back, all to no avail, as he made the comments on several different occasions. Then came the governor of Florida with his “Don’t Say Gay” law. Then there are myriad laws legislated by Republican-held states to allow Republicans in those states to decide elections, not the voters. As Marvin Gaye asked “What’s Goin’ On?” I pose the question. Is this really going on? Indeed, it is, and I pose another question, in January 2023, will we lose our democracy? And will those who say gay be sued, and will those in interracial marriages be arrested because of Republican control?

Jon Langione

Marana

Ease off the accelerator

Before parking to write this, I drove past a collision on Campbell and Sixth Street that resulted in a small sedan getting front-end damage, while a large pickup truck flipped onto its roof farther up Campbell. There is no safe speed that a pickup truck should be driving inside city limits on a dry road in daylight that results in a rollover.

Though gas prices are up 30% you should not interpret this as permission to, say, drive 30% faster or more dangerously. Being a cyclist, pedestrian or fellow driver in and around Tucson right now is a terrifying prospect. Please be thoughtful toward your fellow Tucsonans on the road and ease off the accelerator.

Alessondra Springmann

Midtown

What have we become?

Days that will live on in infamy, like so many others, all days to remember:

Jan. 6, 2021, United States Capitol Massacre

June 4, 1989, Tiananmen Square Massacre

May 4, 1970, Kent State University Massacre

March 5, 1770, Boston Massacre

Following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Massacre, the Democrat-controlled Congress had the capitol grounds enclosed within chain-link fencing topped with razor wire making it look like an obscene topping on a progressive Democrat’s wedding cake.

Jan. 6, 2021; June 4, 1989; May 4, 1970; and March 5, 1770, all “statements” marking extreme political and social divisions, days signaling a time for change.

August 26 thru 29, 1968, the days of protest at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago should also be remembered because they served as turning points in the Vietnam War and the civil rights movement.

Now, once again, it is time for us to reflect on what we have become.

Bill Kendall

Downtown

Price of gas

Re: the March 31 editorial cartoon by Ed Wexler.

The cartoon by Ed Wexler, “Just protecting my investment,” showing a man with a combination lock on his car’s gas cap, really struck home. In the late 1970s I was living in Washington, D.C. and there was a similar steep rise in gas prices. I lived in an apartment building with an outdoor parking lot, and discovered one morning on my way to work that somebody had siphoned all the gas out of my car’s tank. I invested in a gas cap with a key lock, as did many people at the time. Here we go again?

Ray Lemke

Midtown

Voter suppression

This year, 49 state legislatures proposed 440 voter suppression bills! These bills were in response to lies spread by the losing candidate in the 2020 election in an attempt to cover up the real reasons for the loss.

In Arizona, where 80% of voters voted early by mail in 2020, the Arizona Legislature made ludicrous attempts to severely restrict mail-in voting and to require all voters to cast ballots in person on a single day. If everyone had to vote in person on Election Day (HB2596), we would need far more polling places, poll workers and voting machines as we had in 2020. I can only imagine the lines to get in. Other obvious suppression bills include prohibiting same day registration, and the creation of voting centers allowing any voter to vote there rather than in a specific precinct.

Call your legislators, declare your outrage at them for trying to remove us, The People, from the process!

Leadawn Anderton

Southwest side

No tax on guns for my health

I am not feeling all warm and fuzzy about some Arizona legislators wanting to exempt the sales of firearms, ammunition and firearm safety equipment from state and local sales taxes. They are doing this supposedly for my safety, according to Dave Kopp, a lobbyist with Arizona Citizens Defense League. He testified that guns and ammunition are in the same category as health and safety products. Well, that’s a surprise! The Gun Violence Archives have statistics for Arizona: for 2022 first three months we have 112 gun deaths, two mass shootings and 12 officer deaths or injuries. That doesn’t sound like my health and safety will be enhanced with more guns in hands at reduced cost. But Cheryl Todd, Arizona Coordinator for DC Project gun rights group makes it sound like now she can feed the kids since she won’t have to pay tax on her guns and ammo. What a Mom! Our Arizona legislators are again spending our dollars to waste time and energy on harmful bills.

Cathy Wayand

Northwest side

For shame, Graham

You’d think Sen. Lindsey Graham would have enough integrity to vote for soon-to-be Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, since anyone knowledgeable (I was a Pima County Superior Court Judge for 12 years) as he knows she’s eminently qualified. What a shame. I keep thinking he’s one day going to heed his better angels, but alas and alack it never seems to happen.

Larry Fleischman

Foothills

Rear guard, not vanguard

Re: the April 4 article “Tucson leads on climate action.”

Tucson is the rear guard of climate action, not a leader. Denver, San Francisco, New York City and numerous other cities have banned new construction of gas guzzling buildings that contribute to global warming. Meanwhile, Tucson lays gas pipeline along South Houghton to supply fossil fuel to thousands of new homes in the under-the-radar Atterbury Trails planned development.

John Stark

Southeast side

Water shortage

Re: the April 3 letter “Freedom shortage.”

The Star regularly reports on frightening situations and world events, from climate to crime to disasters and war, but something more immediately terrifying appeared in the letters to the editor. In it, the author self identifies as a retired teacher. He posits that private enterprise can solve water shortages by easily building a national network of pipelines to move water from areas with ample supplies to sell to willing buyers with shortages. I think this educator’s letter demonstrates a complete lack of any knowledge whatsoever of economics, physics, construction of any kind of pipeline, property ownership, permitting process, law, ecology or the appropriate roll of governments in the collective welfare of their citizens. Here’s hoping his students, at least, appreciate that water arrives at their taps and their commodes flush away sewage because government functions to make it so.

Gary Susko

Midtown

Rock/Smith slap

Re: the April 5 letter “Chris Rock/Will Smith slap.”

In concurrence with this writer, Bravo, Will! And you thought chivalry was dead. It’s about time a true gentleman like Will Smith stepped forward, fully in the character of that woefully bygone era when men were men, and delivered the most appropriate, measured response demanded of the moment, and yet, with gentleman-like restraint, not crossing that “line drawn to common respect” by simply slapping Chris Rock and not decking him. Certainly, it ought to be apparent to everyone that a slap is not violence, but merely a most expedient means of expressing the sentiment, “Pardon me, but might I impose on you to be a tad more circumspect?” Who can doubt, in fact, that this is exactly what he was thinking? Frankly, one has to wonder what all the fuss is about. Surely, women across the nation are feeling appropriately appreciative that someone is willing to defend them against crass humor through nonviolent violence and, as a bonus, curtailing the reprehensible practice of delivering bad jokes with impunity.

Robert Gavlak

Midtown

