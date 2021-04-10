Letters to the Editor April 10

Economic migrants
should be turned away
I would like to know where Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema stand on our current crisis. Small children and teens are coming here in droves, and some are even being dropped over a fence by the coyotes/cartel members. This surge of immigrants has overwhelmed our Border Patrol and border towns.
According to our U.S .Constitution and the American Immigration Council, those seeking asylum must “demonstrate a reasonable fear by showing a reasonable possibility that he or she will be tortured in the country of removal or persecuted on the basis of race, religion, nationality, political opinion or membership in a particular social group.”
Migrating into our country because of poverty is not a valid reason. Our American leaders have the responsibility to ensure that those migrating here want to be productive citizens and learn our English language. We need to make sure they aren’t coyotes, traffickers or members of gangs. Our own citizens should come first in spite of what the current administration thinks.
Lindsey Smith
Northwest side
Arizona flirts
with boycotts
Major League Baseball decided to find an alternative state other than Georgia to host the All-Star Game. Reflecting the belief that Georgia’s legislature passed restrictive voter suppression bills, such corporate reaction has been growing with Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines criticizing the legislation but with less definitive action. I urge corporations doing business with or in Arizona to follow this trend to criticize the 22 restrictive bills sponsored by Arizona Republicans.
Roger Shanley
East side
We helped create
these climate refugees
Re: “Latest border panic overblown, spurred on for political reasons.”
Thank you, Tim Steller and the Arizona Daily Star, for bringing readers the outstanding series Immigration Manipulation. Please consider reprinting it as a whole section of the paper soon because the U.S. and other developed nations are not addressing climate change diaspora.
In 2017, 68.5 million people were forcibly displaced, more than at any point in history. Within 29 years, there will be 1 billion people seeking refuge from climate’s effects on agriculture, weather, resulting poverty and wars. The U.S. border reflects diaspora now.
We’re 4% of the world’s population. Per capita, the U.S. is the largest contributor to this climate disaster. Since 1751, we’ve emitted over 400 billion tons of CO2, the world’s most. Not China, not developing nations simply seeking some modernity. Our immigration laws must acknowledge and account for the climate refugees we helped create. “Border security” means taking responsibility for what we have caused. Why would we not have an outsize obligation to these desperate people suffering because of our lifestyles?
Nancy Jacques
Northeast side
All-Star Game move
a warning to Arizona
Hallelujah! Major League Baseball has awakened from its slumber and decided to take a stand against the racist-inspired voter suppression legislation by Republican lawmakers in Georgia by not holding the 2021 baseball All-Star Game in Atlanta. We Arizona baseball fans and fair-minded citizens should show our outrage for local Republican plans to restrict our voting rights by canceling next season’s spring-training sessions up in Phoenix and moving them to states with legislators who believe in democracy, our Constitution, and the right for all all Americans to vote fairly and freely.
John E. Irby
Southeast side
Impeach Biden
over border crisis
The southern border is currently overrun with undocumented immigrants, primarily due to the words and actions of President Biden that indicated the border was wide open. The United States has laws governing the entrance of noncitizens into the country. These laws are currently not being upheld, and in fact, are being ignored. The president took an oath to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution.” This is not being done. One of the primary duties of the government is to protect its citizens. With this in mind, impeachment of the president should be seriously considered for dereliction of duty. In addition, a massive recall of all legislators who have stood to the side and failed to fulfill their oaths should be initiated. Our country is called the United States of America, not the United States of Central America. Fortunately, this is our country, and we should all act proudly to protect it, not watch it dissolve.
Pudge Johnson
Oro Valley
‘For the People Act’ is unconstitutional
Sometimes legislation proposed by Congress is bad policy, sometimes it is unnecessary, and sometimes it is unconstitutional. “For the People Act” (S. 1) includes policies that are all three, and my wife and I are urging Sens. Sinema and Kelley to reject this bill. S. 1 would federalize our election processes, which are currently run by the states as stipulated in the Constitution.
Jack Tirrell
Foothills
Sour grapes
on steroids
Re: the April 3 article “Trans women have edge in shooting contests.”
Was this letter a belated April Fools’ spoof? Suggesting that gun shop owners and firing range managers lose their licensing if they sell to trans people would be illegal discrimination. The letter claimed unfair advantage of trans shooters was President Donald Trump’s reason for wanting trans people out of the military. Wouldn’t advantage in shooting skills be a military plus? In competition, what about trans shooters who transitioned from female to male? Might they be at an athletic disadvantage? Maybe Mr. Williams was bested by a trans shooter in some competition and traumatically damaged by that experience. Or, unable able to cope with the loss of radio personality Rush Limbaugh. Or, this is probably just blatant transgender bigotry. He suggests contacting Phoenix legislators “and demand that something be done.” The sad thing is, those fools in Phoenix would probably run with it.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Drug research
needs our support
The past year has been filled with untold tragedy and hardship, with COVID-19 affecting every detail of our everyday daily lives. The pandemic has been especially difficult for people with preexisting health conditions. I suffer from Type 2 diabetes, and I am more susceptible to serious complications from the virus. But because of miraculous efforts from the pharmaceutical industry, we now have multiple COVID-19 vaccines being delivered in record time across the country. Like many residents in Arizona, I can’t wait to receive my doses and be fully protected from the virus.
That’s why we need continued investment in the pharmaceutical industry. There are millions of patients out there struggling with an incurable disease, and we all need help.
Our elected officials, including Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, must continue not only fighting for us, but also prioritizing research efforts – before it’s too late.
Christina Salgado
Downtown
In shooting coverage, note guns’ origins
There’s been a mass shooting in Rock Hill, South Carolina. An emergency-room doctor, his wife, grandchildren and an employee were shot to death by a lone gunman.
Every time there’s a mass shooting, the Arizona Daily Star and the rest of the local media need to make a point of identifying who or what store or organization sold or provided the guns and ammunition. The Star also needs to say how the weapons were acquired, in a store, at a gun show, in the mail or from an individual. The public has a right to know where the weapons killing us are coming from.
Lillian Fox
East side
Yet another
UA money dump
In the last five months the U of A has spent well over $8 million just to get rid of two coaches. This was after U of A employees were furloughed due to a budget shortfall.
First, if you can’t afford the people that actually make things run, you can’t afford a big-dollar sports program.
Second, you want to stop out-of-control college costs? I know where to start. (If you believe in the These Programs Make Money Fairy, I suggest brushing up on your basic arithmetic. Even the NCAA admits that most schools lose money on athletics. It found that in the Power 5 conferences the average loss was $2.3 million. Or almost two U of A basketball coach buyouts.)
Last, it is way past time for us to stop subsidizing the NBA and NFL farm teams.
David Reynolds
East side
Some folks
just don’t care
Some people care, some don’t. Unfortunately, it only takes one person to ruin things for many. No matter how carefully I recycle, my neighbor across the street ruins the entire truckload of materials by putting her garbage in the recycle bin.
How many deaths of the over half-million could have been prevented if some people cared enough to wear a mask?
Barbara Moore
East side