Letters to the Editor April 11

Does UA Athletics support pay equity?
Now that the UA has gotten rid of men’s basketball coach Sean Miller and his $3 million-plus salary, maybe they could give even a third of that to Adia Barnes for her spectacular efforts with the women’s basketball team? It is disgusting that her salary is only one-sixth of the men’s team coach’s salary. She has done what no other coach in our history has done and the men’s team coach gets paid over six times as much.
Bette Richards
Northwest side
Barnes has earned
consideration
Possibly the best candidate for the men’s head basketball coach is just down the hall from Miller’s now-vacated office. What a statement the UA would make in considering Adia Barnes for the job. She is a proven successful coach at the Division 1 level and would bring her energy and vitality back to the men’s basketball program. I don’t think there are any women head basketball coaches in Division 1 (or 2 or 3) and this possibility would set a new criteria based upon achievement and not just gender. This would be a plus for the UA, a plus for Tucson, and a plus for women. It should warrant serious consideration.
John Weeks
Midtown
Be pro-life
past the womb
I am appalled by our so-called “pro-life” legislators who seek to restrict abortions and criminalize the women who require them and the doctors who assist them. If they were truly pro-life, they would prevent the need for abortions by passing bills to raise families out of poverty, address domestic violence, and provide adequate housing, food security and counseling.
If they were truly pro-life, they would provide for every child beyond the womb. They would raise the minimum wage so families could afford adequate child care; they would fully fund public education so every child could be well educated; and they would invest in after-school programs and expand social services so every child could lead a safe and healthy life.
Our legislators should live up to their perceived notion of themselves. To do so, they must prevent the need for abortions and provide for every child who is born here. Then they can call themselves pro-life. Otherwise, it is nothing more than an empty, hypocritical word.
Dr. Jacolyn Marshall
Oro Valley
Put Supreme Court
in charge of elections
The Republican leader in the U.S. Senate demands big business stay out of politics and threatens dire consequences for disobedience. I remember when corporations had freedom of speech and free markets were recognized as generating wealth. Now Mitch McConnell wants to tie up and gag all the CEOs and throw them in the trunk of his car.
We cannot allow legislatures to certify votes without accountability. The Founding Fathers never intended for political parties to overrule the will of the people; look it up, it’s not in the Constitution. The best way to remove both parties from the voting process is to put the Supreme Court in charge of national elections. Each registered voter would receive a ballot in the mail, to be returned to the Supreme Court for tallying and certification.
No taxation without representation. It’s the American way.
Walter Mann
Marana
Only the electorate can bring about term limits
All the stories about Democrats vs. Republicans are pointless unless we stop electing these folks to a “job for life.” Two terms, that’s enough for any political job. The primary concern of the politicians would be the welfare of the country and not their reelection or the support of their party, regardless of the insanity of the party’s platform. They would actually concentrate on doing what is best for you and your fellow citizens.
In addition, the passage of rules for limits on the money collected and spent on campaigns has to happen. The last debacle cost $14 billion!
Our system is out of control, and the only way it will change is by millions of Americans of conscience to demand these changes. The politicians won’t do it — their “careers” depend on the status quo. It’s up to us, folks. Write, call, text, email your politicians and demand these changes if you want our country to survive and thrive.
Stephen Franz
Green Valley