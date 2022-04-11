Letters to the Editor: April 11

SCOTUS nominee Jackson

The GOP members of the Senate on the Judiciary Committee are a disgrace to the country, to their office and to the SCOTUS confirmation process. Their pathetic attempts to smear the eminently qualified Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and distort her impeccable record is unconscionable and appalling. Jackson is one of the most qualified SCOTUS nominees to ever come before the Judiciary Committee. Her record speaks for itself and in is line with dozens of federal justices confirmed by these very same GOP hypocrites.

Instead of trying to confirm a nominee that will help restore the tarnished reputation of a Supreme Court that has become hyper-political, these senators showboated for their base and grandstanded for the cameras. Shameful!

Supreme Court Justice Jackson will bring integrity, ethics and fairness in all her decisions. And thank goodness her spouse never supported the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol or advocated the overthrow of a duly elected president along the lines of Justice Thomas’ wife.

Kathy Krucker

Midtown

Congressional support for Ukraine needed

I would like to know if our Arizona congressional delegation supports or opposes a joint resolution authorizing the president to deploy our military to the Ukraine. Passing such a resolution would be a powerful message of support for Ukraine. It would give the president the ability to act outside of NATO constraints. It would allow us to defend convoys of military and humanitarian aid. We could establish protected bases where Ukrainians could maintain and fuel the MIGs Poland would like to provide. We could create protected sanctuary regions for refugees, beginning in the west including Lviv. Putin would complain and make threats, but it is time for politicians on both sides of the aisle to demonstrate the courage of our convictions. Thank God Joe Biden is president. I think he has been able to repair our much damaged alliances. With the overwhelming support of our Congress, he can more effectively help the Ukrainian people. They have more than earned that help.

Mark Sykes

East side

Republicans go off the rails

Ketanji Brown Jackson is an overwhelmingly qualified candidate for the Supreme Court, with more experience than four of the current sitting members. She has unquestionably impeccable credentials.

Here’s a snapshot of the recent political theater:

Ted Cruz asked “Are babies racist?” Marsha Blackburn asked Jackson to define a “woman.” Tom Cotton accused the woman who has two uncles and a brother in law enforcement of being soft on crime. Josh Hawley, in a nod to QAnon folks, said Jackson has a “pattern of letting child pornography offenders off the hook.” Her record shows otherwise.

Lindsey Graham’s explosive, inane tirade included asking Jackson to rate her faith on a scale of 1-10. Ketanji with graceful aplomb offered specific law-based answers for questions thrown at her.

SCOTUS is broken. With a 6-3 conservative majority, three women and one African American, the court is hardly a mirror image of our country. Jackson would help change that dynamic.

Rex Witherspoon

SaddleBrooke

Putin upending world order

With a KGB background, Vladimir Putin was quoted by former U.S. Secretary of Defense Robert Gates as saying, “I’ve got to fix what Lenin broke and Stalin couldn’t fix.” Putin was referring to the Soviet Constitution that allowed the right of former USSR nations to secede. The terrorism of Stalin, by Putin’s standards, was too weak.

Rule of law merely inhibits restoration of Russian greatness. Putin’s national security objectives to restore greatness go beyond utilizing the Russian Army and Navy and using the Wagner Group of mercenary terrorists in order to upend world order are unlawful.

Terrorist groups and Putin do not operate under the rule of law. Let us begin to implement stealthy legal due processes.

Prosecution of criminal actions from any individual, group or nation in a timely manner is essential to international law in order to reestablish global stability.

Mary Charlotte Kidd

Foothills

Transgender rights

The hypocrisy of bills SB 1165 and SB 1138 might be comical if they were not so mean-spirited. Selecting transgender youth as the target for their sanctimony, Republican legislators aim to prevent transgender participation in intramural sports, SB 1165, as well as preventing irreversible gender reassignment surgery even with parental approval, SB 1138. Hopefully, Arizona voters, parents and students will voice disapproval of this legislation through future voting and current contact with their legislators by using www.azleg.gov for addresses. Let’s end the plethora of inane, unnecessary bills fabricated by a frightened group of politicians desperate to retain control.

Roger Shanley

East side

It’s assault

I am amazed at how many people think it was OK for Will Smith to slap Chris Rock over a perceived insult. Usually it is a woman saying “He was defending his wife’s honor” or “ Chris Rock deserved it.”

If a man slapped them for saying something stupid, you better believe they would be filing charges or lawsuits. There is nothing romantic or noble about it.

Will Smith was being an entitled jerk and a bully and should be treated as such.

Robert McNeil

Midtown

Ducey and abortion law

So our pro-life governor signed a death warrant. Doesn’t sound pro-life to me. Many in the Catholic Church oppose both abortion and the penalty. Can’t wait to hear how he will spin it. Maybe Ducey should be denied Communion.

Nick Riviera

South side

