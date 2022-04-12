Letters to the Editor: April 12

A balanced view

Re: the April 7 article “What If Fox News viewers watched CNN?”

Matthew Yglesias’s opinion piece cited a study in which the opinions of regular Fox viewers changed after watching CNN for a period of time. I’m not surprised if those viewers limited their viewing to only Fox. But it’s too bad that their study didn’t do the same for regular viewers of CNN, MSNBC or other left-leaning news sources. I would suspect the results would be similar.

I’m a registered independent and I watch both Fox and CNN to get a balanced view of the news. Both are guilty of focusing on positive news that favors their demographic and the party they associate with while ignoring negative news about the party they favor. Examples of left-leaning sources ignoring major stories are as easy to identify as those ignored by Fox and other conservative sources.

Anyone who relies on only one source for news is likely to be ignorant of the truth because truly unbiased news sources no longer exist.

Dan Watson

Oracle

A big thanks

As a patient recently released from the Oro Valley Hospital Rehab, i’d like to thank the staff and EMTs for their skilled and personable care. Constant encouragement was welcome, too.

Sarah Davis

Northwest side

The border wall

When the Biden Administration assumed office, one of the first actions they took was to stop border wall construction. They explained that a physical wall was not necessary but instead, the newest electronic monitoring equipment would control the border in a far more efficient and humane manner. The actual result has been that hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants have waded or floated across the Rio Grande in the last two years and have been welcomed, not returned. It seems the only electronic monitoring has been the Fox News drones recording the crossings. Interestingly, if the wall was completed, it would be very difficult to wade or float across the wall. Just saying!

Loyal M. Johnson, Jr.

Oro Valley

Republicans suppressing votes

I have to wonder, do the Republicans zealously working to suppress votes understand that they are also disenfranchising voters who would otherwise vote for them? Just wondering.

Ann Litsas

Foothills

Biden’s humanity

Is there anything we should all be able to agree on? I suggest it is that we can all recognize human decency shown by other people. You say thank you when a door is held for you. We wave thank you when another driver lets us into a lane. You admire the efforts of others to overcome adversity and inclination to do for others. In President Biden those qualities are his actual life story. Agree or not with his policies, his humanity is on display and can be seen and admired by everyone — including all those who still worship at the Temple of Trump.

Paul Simon

Northwest side

Jackson victorious

Despite awful news on the global front, I got a jolt of pure joy watching the Senate vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. But the walkout of all the Republicans in the chamber, except Sen. Mitt Romney, in some sort of juvenile show of disrespect made me laugh. It was so stagey and self-conscious — and the ludicrous business of Sens. Lindsey Graham and Rand Paul having to cast their “No” votes from the cloakroom because they weren’t wearing ties — added to the surreal quality.

It must be really hard to hang on to your feelings of superiority, much less of supremacy, when you’re an old white guy sucking in your gut and trying not to limp as you make your dramatic exit, and as more and more youthful, good-looking Black men and women, who also happen to be brilliant and accomplished, begin to occupy prominent positions on the big stage. Ah well.

Ann Shoben

Northeast side

Misogyny and racism

I was pleased to see Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed to the Supreme Court. However, I noted that all but three Republican senators did not support her. Now, this may be a good thing for the progressives in that the Republicans probably have alienated a number of minority and female voters. It appears that these gun-cherishing people may have shot themselves in the foot. So, in November, don’t be surprised if you see a number of people hobbling around.

Christopher Pinhey

Foothills

It’s assault

I am amazed at how many people think it was OK for Will Smith to slap Chris Rock over a perceived insult. Usually it is a woman saying “He was defending his wife’s honor” or “Chris Rock deserved it.”

If a man slapped them for saying something stupid, you better believe they would be filing charges or lawsuits. There is nothing romantic or noble about it.

Will Smith was being an entitled jerk and a bully and should be treated as such.

Robert McNeil

Midtown

The power of people for climate action

Re: the April 10 article “To combat climate change, we need carbon pricing.”

In her Sunday op-ed Ms. Horton makes an excellent case for carbon fee and dividend and the importance of exercising our political will to influence our senators and representatives with monthly calls. She mentions the fear many elected representatives seem to have in taking action on this.

Since high gas prices are likely to be important in upcoming elections, many politicians fear that a ‘carbon price’ might scare their constituents. However, the way carbon fee and dividend is designed is that fees captured are distributed back to households monthly and effectively neutralize those higher prices at the pump for low and middle income households. The dividend also allows people to invest in cleaner energy options. This expands clean energy industry and technology, meaning more jobs. Arizona, with our sunshine resource, is poised to lead in clean energy technology. These are important points to make on those monthly calls. We can do it.

Linda Karl, member of Citizens’ Climate Lobby

Northeast side

Restoring balance in City’s land use policy

Re: the April 10 article “Desert preservation rule unenforced.”

On Sunday, the Star reported, within one month, a second City of Tucson environmentally sensitive policy which has not been enforced this century. First, it was commercial rainwater harvesting; now it’s preserving native plants when new development is approved.

For those of us residents who have followed decision-making by the City’s Planning and Development Services Department (PDSD) over those years, these disclosures are not surprising. PDSD, apparently with Mayor/Council blessing, openly prided itself on being “consumer friendly.” And who were its consumers? Anyone making application for new development.

Instead of seeing its role as a neutral party to administer the City’s land use code, its advocacy to facilitate those proposals has left the interests of residents in the immediate area in shambles.

Hopefully, these disclosures mean that our current elected officials will restore some sense of balance to PDSD’s function, taking in account what serves the entire community best.

Ruth Beeker

Midtown

Ducey, abortion law

So our pro-life governor signed a death warrant. Doesn’t sound pro-life to me. Many in the Catholic Church oppose both abortion and the penalty. Can’t wait to hear how he will spin it. Maybe Doug Ducey should be denied Communion.

Nick Riviera

South side

