Letters to the Editor April 12

From enforcement
to intervention
A few years ago, our Pima County sheriff stated that his jail was full of people with mental health problems. We should be able to deduce that our jail is a microcosm of our society resulting in policing issues with our public.
Rather than reduce funding, let’s try redesigning law enforcement with a emphasis on mental health issues. Train, hire and redesign our police to deal with today’s problems and provide on-the-spot intervention with those struggling with drugs, depression and other mental health situations.
An officer with a gun and enforcement training is not equipped to deal with the mentally ill. Enforcement or intervention?
Roger Engels
Oro Valley
Voting measures
won’t reduce turnout
The commonsense regulations in the Arizona and Georgia voter bills will do nothing to suppress votes, nor is that their purpose. Time and again requiring ID to vote has been proven not to suppress turnout. This measure is also highly popular among voters of all ideologies.
Cleaning up the voter rolls likewise has not proven to keep eligible voters from voting. The only votes Republicans want to suppress are those of people ineligible to vote. All Americans should support these commonsense measures to ensure confidence in the results of our elections.
Helen Moulton
Foothills
For fairness’ sake,
check X’s and Y’s
For humans, sex is determined by their chromosomes, humans with an X and a Y chromosome are male and those with two X chromosomes are female. No amount of surgery, hormone injections or anything else will change someone’s DNA from a man to a woman’s (or vice versa).
So, a suggestion to solve the debate on men who have sex changes wishing to compete in female sports (or vice versa): how about a law that all XX-born humans can compete only against other XX-born humans and XY humans can compete only against other XY humans?
Rosalie Wright
Oro Valley
Barnes should get more money
Our UA women’s basketball coach should get more money. I totally disagree with her contract. I’ve been an Arizona fan for over 50 years. Our women’s basketball coach is worth $1 million a year. Athletic director Dave Heeke is not doing his job. Any other AD would have offered her more money.
Mark Groh
Midtown
Wall may actually continue to be built
The White House announced that “limited additional wall construction has been funded, despite an overall pause in construction. Wall construction remains paused to the extent permitted by law. So some has already been funded through congressional authorization and funding allocation.”
You may have seen migrants walking through unfinished sections of the border wall. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has said that he may restart border wall construction to plug what he called “gaps” in it.
Biden immediately “paused” construction of the wall, but in doing so he may have violated the Impoundment Control Act. That law requires congressionally allocated money for a project to be carried out. Congress allocated $1.375 billion this year for the wall.
CBP said that it had previously finalized plans to build about 300 more miles, and much of that was already under contract. A recent poll found 71% supporting the continued building of Donald Trump’s border wall.
Border Patrol statistics show fewer migrants encountered at the border in Arizona than in Texas. Could it be the border wall?
Teddy Francisco
Three Points
Blue barrel police can go pound sand
The blue barrel police have inspected my recycled garbage barrel and refused to pick it up. Twice. I give up. No matter how hard I try, they will find something else.
I called and said, “I quit. Pick up the blue barrel.” The response was I would have to pay for that! It goes into my backyard instead.
City fathers: Clearly recycling is not worth taxpayers’ efforts. Quit it.
Charles Josephson
Midtown
Keep Reid Park shade for generations to come
Reid Park is the only municipal park in the city of Tucson with a stand of trees providing a density of shade for residents (and wildlife) to find relief from the continually rising temperatures.
There are many studies and articles stating the need and positive impact a tree canopy can provide for cooling a city and providing relief for residents. Our mayor, Regina Romero, has even gone to the trouble of signing a pledge to plant 1 million trees by 2030 to mitigate heat impacts.
Why would the Tucson City Council and Mayor Romero even consider the Reid Park Zoo expansion plan when it would decimate Reid Park and the Tucson community for generations.
Council: Please create a long-term park plan for all residents of Tucson for our health, climate and economy for generations.
Dawn Urquhart
Foothills
How is Level 1 violation
not ‘cause’ for firing?
UA athletic director Dave Heeke said the school would meet the terms of “separation without cause” while not renewing Sean Miller’s contract.
Does that mean that Miller’s contract says he can commit Level 1 violations and still be paid? Sounds like the university pays for cheating.
According to the article, the UA could suffer three years of sanctions. Is Miller going to pay for what the university will lose over and above what it is paying for “separation without cause”?
Jose Salgado
Northeast side
Post office has
lost its zip
The post office needs to be fixed, and it can’t be blamed on the pandemic anymore. Within the last month there have been two very important pieces of first-class mail that have taken 10 days to get to Tucson from Minnesota.
Now as I sit here today writing this, I’m approaching 10 days on another very important piece of mail from Wisconsin that has still not arrived.
There can be no more excuses about the inefficiency of the mail delivery, and it starts at the top with the postmaster general. Any private organization that is run like this would have been bankrupt decades ago.
Dan Osterman
East side