Guns rules

Whereas, the AR-15 was developed as a military weapon of war (later the M16), and was expressly designed to inflict grievous wounds in combat, are the weapon of choice among mass casualty incidents. Accordingly, the following limitations are proposed.

1. AR-15 and its derivatives can be recovered by voluntary bounty of invoice purchase price and surrender to local police.

2. Ammunition of .223 caliber can be regulated to 1200 fps max.

3. Guns and ammo used in crimes will create liability for perpetrator and their source, such as a seller and others in supply chain including manufacturer.

4. Liability will be determined by the court, plus $500,000 per fatality and $300,000 per wounding. Medical treatment costs will also be assessed.

5. Manufactured weapons in unsold inventory will be conveyed to local police.

6. After Jan 1, 2025 AR-15 weapons will be restricted to police use only. Unauthorized use will be a Class 6 felony.

Robert Butler

Foothills

Faith Christian Church

Re: the April 2 article “Tucson church amassing tax-free Mt. Lemmon Land for leaders’ use.”

Thank you for the comprehensive look into the infamous Faith Christian Church. We attended for 12 years and left when we discovered what was happening with the money. We went against the grain in many ways, i.e., not brutally disciplining young children.

When we raised our concerns about different types of abuse with FCC members, it went very poorly. Nearly everyone we thought was our friends immediately shunned us or spread hilarious falsehoods about our departure, which returned to us. Many admitted things were not right but said we were no longer allowed to contact them or their wives because their loyalty was to “the church.”

There were other red flags as well — a group of us tried to kindly request a conversation with them about some racially ignorant behaviors of their staff. An Associate Pastor said, “What are we supposed to do? Ask them how their blackness is going?” Their Senior Pastor also rambled about it to the congregation, implying people who talk about race are anarchists.

Duane Lopez

Oro Valley

Race to the bottom

Competing usually means racing to the top. However, Republican Arizona legislators are fighting to make public schools be at the very bottom. They have passed universal vouchers to take money out of public schools and have proposed a bill to teach an NRA course to kids which would take away valuable time from essential course work.

How can Arizona grow a healthy economy if our kids are not educated? These legislators believe only the wealthy, through vouchers, should be educated and they limit opportunities for everyone else. They would waste valuable class time on NRA indoctrination instead of providing support for teaching our children STEM and the arts.

Please contact your legislators and voice your concerns as our kids and Arizona deserve better.

Sandy Caster

Oro Valley

Unintended consequences

Dueling judges over an “abortion” drug issue is interesting, but I hear nothing of increasing the funding for the Border Patrol. When something is banned, it becomes more valuable and attracts profit seekers (see Prohibition). Unless you are the Tin Man still looking for OZ or had a poor education, you know this. I expect the drug cartels are planning on making a mifepristone replacement (maybe with additions) so even more drugs will come into the country; hence the need for increased border folks.

I think even the Tin Man saw that every choice carries unintended consequences. Are you ready to pay for your choice, or do you want others to foot the bill?

Spencer Elliott

Oro Valley

Epidemic, continued

Re: the April 12 letter “Epidemic.”

A recent letter writer commented about the Trump Derangement Syndrome that infects many Daily Star readers. He failed to mention the other maladies that accompany it: Climate Change Derangement Syndrome, Abortion on Demand Derangement Syndrome, Gun Control Derangement Syndrome, Organized Religion Derangement Syndrome, Clarence Thomas Derangement Syndrome, No Such Thing As Biological Sex Derangement Syndrome, Government Should Pay for Everything for Everybody Derangement Syndrome, Judges Should Be Social Activists and Not Follow The Law Derangement Syndrome, and Shut Down/Cancel Anybody You Don’t Agree With Derangement Syndrome. This last one is especially obvious whenever a conservative dares to express an opinion in the Letters section.

Kevin Kaatz

Oro Valley

MAGA Fabrication

Lately there has been a lot of press criticizing the American withdrawal from Afghanistan. Mostly going over the mess it was.

Well, here is something that would have helped. Trump locked the new Biden transition team out of the White House. This resulted in the Biden administration not being made aware of Trump’s deals with the Taliban. Then coming in cold, as the Biden administration was forced to do, I am amazed there were not more deaths. Now the MAGAs have the audacity to blame Biden. Just nuts!

James Galvin