Letters to the Editor April 15

Republicans are out of ideas
Phrases used in a recent letter to the editor supporting proposed legislation affecting voting in Arizona are repetitions of actions needed to fix a problem in recent Arizona elections that does not exist.
There is no evidence of any significant voter fraud or ineligible voting in the 2020 election.
The former president continues to voice the lie that the election was rigged and that he actually won. This is the real problem.
Republicans cannot win votes with policy and ideas. Their only recourse is to prevent votes against them. The proposed new voter laws in Arizona are voter suppression. Our state lawmakers need to hear this.
A person’s character is better revealed in losing a contest than in winning one. The former president continues to show us his character in his behavior since losing the 2020 election.
The attack on our Capitol on Jan. 6 and Arizona’s proposed election laws are a direct result. This is Donald Trump’s legacy.
Brian Templet
East side
Biden ‘big deal’ slogan-worthy
President Joe Biden may have created his hallmark slogan. As a friend points out, his programs are the biggest in a generation. “It is not the New Deal,” he says. “But it is a big deal.”
Ford Burkhart
Midtown
Miller’s firing handled poorly
The University of Arizona couldn’t have done a worse job with hiring a new coach. Four years after the report of impropriety in the basketball program they finally acted.
I felt the best option was to fire Sean Miller, and the best second was to retain him. The worst was to just delay and do nothing. If you’re going to fire him, it should have come after the last game.
The UA missed out on promising hires at that point. If they were going to fire Miller, the UA should have targeted a replacement early. Just totally inept decision-making.
Craig Miller
Northwest side
Rep. Kirkpatrick is ineffective
For your information, Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick was among the least effective members of the last Congress, according to a new survey from the nonpartisan Center for Effective Lawmaking — a joint project of Vanderbilt University and the University of Virginia.
When looking at the legislative effectiveness of all congressional Democrats, Ann was ranked 236th out of 240 Democrats.
Ann introduced a total of six bills which the center defined as “substantive” — but that is where the story ends. Her legislation received no action in committees, no floor votes and none ever became law, according to the center, which takes its data from Congress.gov.
Legislative effectiveness scores are based on 15 metrics that take into account the number of bills a legislator sponsors, how far each of those bills advances through the legislative process from introduction to (possibly) becoming law, as well as its relative substantive significance.
Lance Plezia
Foothills
Fire disaster looking likely
I have recently read Pima County’s Native Plant Preservation Ordinance. I find that it does little to protect the native ecology of the Southern Arizona desert, nor is it wildfire-safe.
In fact, we are likely to be the site of the next Tubbs or Camp fires.
Both these California wildfires had significant loss of human life and destruction.
The desert we look at today is very different then the natural state of this land from a century ago. The area I live in was primarily grassland before 100-plus years of grazing cattle have altered the landscape to predominantly mesquite brush.
I recommend that laws encourage fire-safe properties in our communities. With this forethought and planning we can avert pending wildfire disaster and return the desert to its natural state.
Catherine Dell’Orto DVM, MPH
Vail
Time to speed up tree-planting
Re: the Feb. 16, 2020 article “Romero hoping businesses can help city realize green dream of million new trees.”
I think it’s wonderful that Mayor Regina Romero has pledged 1 million trees to be planted with an effort to intensify this year. Meanwhile, the mayor and council are putting off service to county residents with properties in escrow to build new homes till hopefully July.
I have a piece of property that was supposed to close on the end of February. Now I am trying to be patient waiting for a decision.
If the city is collecting a “green infrastructure fee” on residents’ water bills, why wouldn’t they want more residents contributing? There seems to be something wrong with this picture!
Sharon Pairman
Northeast side
McConnell gripes don’t stand up
I come from a big family, and when I was naughty, cheating at monopoly, sneaking a cookie, or bullying my little brother, my mother would say “Go to your room, young lady, and think about what you’ve done.”
It never occurred to me to accuse her of cancel culture. Likewise, Mitch McConnell, the supreme corporate donor recipient and defender of freedom, has no place complaining about corporations exercising their right to not contribute to bad boys and girls.
There are consequences to naughtiness. There is a price to pay for stealing and bullying. Go to your room Mitch, and think about it
Cheryl Lockhart
Northwest side
Rant cannot be taken seriously
Re: the April 6 article “After Ga. law, McConnell warns CEOs to ‘stay out of politics’.”
I see that Mitch McConnell wants CEOs and business people to stay out of politics. Is he then in favor of politicians staying out of business?
Does he now intend to refuse contributions from businesses, to refrain from making laws that regulate business policies, to ban all CEOs from advising him and his party? Until that happens, I won’t take his ranting seriously.
Becky Diebold
East side
So, no more corporate cash?
Re: the April 6 article “After Ga. law, McConnell warns CEOs to ‘stay out of politics’.”
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell reacted to corporate free speech in Georgia by warning the businesses to “stay out of politics.”
I guess he is forsaking all corporate political contributions, severing long financial support from the business community. After Jan. 6, which stressed Republican Party/business relations, what else could go wrong?
Jim Greene
Oro Valley
More GOP hypocrisy on biz influenceRe: the April 6 article “After Ga. law, McConnell warns CEOs to ‘stay out of politics’.”
You know the saying: be careful of what you wish for.
Mitch McConnell wants corporations to stay out of politics? I’d agree if corporations stayed out of the lobby to court Republicans for tax breaks and reductions, privileges and laxities in their operations. That’s politics.
I might even agree if Republicans did not welcome, even solicit, massive campaign contributions to curry favor. Politics, again.
But if Mitch wants to threaten corporations for acting on their professed integrity (read all their words of commitment to racial and social justice), then he and other Republicans (are you reading this Kelli Ward?) should welcome the light on “his own house” and shun corporate involvement in his politics.
But I can’t agree because Mitch represents what seems prevalent in Republican thinking today: It’s good if Republicans benefit and bad if it is beneficial to the greater body politic.
Eudene Lupino
Northwest side
The college ‘herd’
Re: the April 13 article “US colleges divided over requiring student vaccinations.”
This article spoke of mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for students to return to campus next fall at several Ivy League universities to achieve herd immunity. Why not? They’ve already achieved herd mentality.
Don See
Northeast side
Unions unwanted by most workers
Re: the April 11 article “Amazon brings jobs, but at what cost?”
Ethan Orr thinks unions are beneficial to our economy, but workers in the private sector beg to differ, as private sector unionization has fallen from a high of 35% in the 1950s to 6% today.
Workers realize that union dues largely go to the union bosses and the Democratic Party.
Though Mr. Orr claims that “the average wage at an Amazon fulfillment center is just $1,000 above the poverty line,” this can’t be in that the minimum wage at Amazon is now $15 an hour, which would mean a worker working 40 hours a week for 50 weeks would earn $30,000, well above the poverty level of $12,760 for an individual.
Though Mr. Orr fancies himself a “free market capitalist,” there is nothing free market about government-supported unions.
David Pearse
Foothills
Break out your veto pen, Ducey
Gov. Doug Ducey, perhaps you enjoy the role of King Midas, sitting on federal monies given to Arizona to ease the pain and hardship of the pandemic.
How much you could have done for schools to deliver Wi-Fi, laptops, teaching tools, repair of outdated infrastructure and so much more. But you held back and have allowed the Legislature to strip public education of even more of the funds they need.
I hope you have enough fortitude to veto SB 1273 (STO vouchers), SB 1508 (adding unnecessary red tape), SB 1572 (suppression of teachers’ free speech), SB 1452 (adding already banned vouchers), SB 1783 (attack on the already passed, voter-approved Prop. 208) and HB 2427.
You have a choice between doing what is right for Arizona or what Trump and the Koch Industries want of you.
Caroline Anderson
West side
Appreciate zoo’s conservation role
The nastiness surrounding the zoo expansion is so unfortunate, and such a disappointment. I feel like some people hate zoos without understanding their missions of conservation.
It is the actions of people taking over the habitats of these amazing animals that has caused the need for zoos. Please folks, allow the zoo to help these animals, to save them from endangerment, even extinction.
It is only about three acres out of 130 — that’s 2% of the park — that will add so much to the zoo, the park and our special city. Reid Park will be better than ever, and so will Reid Park Zoo. What an offering that is for Tucson!
Joey Finkle
Foothills
Backlash has already happened
Re: the April 13 letter “Biden an enemy to Constitution.”
The letter writer was right on in his prediction of a wave sweeping the political landscape and the backlash he knows is coming. Only trouble for him is that it already happened and must have caught him napping!
The wave was blue, not red, and the backlash was against a party that either participated in, or, at a minimum, abided an insurrection at the nation’s Capitol. The backlash against leadership stretched from president to state legislatures, which screamed to the heavens about election fraud, which every court in the land adjudicated as untrue.
Backlash against a party which dawdled while COVID-19 wreaked havoc and death across America. Backlash which showed the door to the party that has derided the ongoing climate catastrophe as a hoax and to a president who has been a joke worldwide.
To the letter writer and those of his ilk, try pulling yourself away from the drivel on Fox News and social media and witness true leadership currently at work.
Kimberly Ohl
Marana
Our elections aren’t broken
Regarding the controversies about the many new voting laws being discussed and implemented in various states, I have one question: What is the motivation for changing the laws? We have just come off of perhaps the most successful election in our lifetimes.
Every state elections board and every federal agency whose job it is to look into election security have certified that this past election was the most secure in generations. On top of that we had record turnout.
Unless you believe the big lie, there is nothing wrong with our elections process and nothing to fix. These new laws do not provide more security for our elections. Instead, every new law proposed makes it more difficult for people to vote.
If Republicans want to win elections they need to develop a platform that the majority of people can get behind, not suppress them from voting.
Leonard DuPree
Green Valley
Regionalism fine for small towns
Thank you Mayor Murphy for your perspective on how a regional viewpoint best serves Pima County residents. It seems that the mayors from the small jurisdictions play the regional card whenever they want something that they don’t have the resources to pay for themselves.
I recently learned that Sahuarita has several new housing developments either being built or under consideration. Sahuarita doesn’t have impact fees for developers, so Sahuarita has to find funding to provide roadways to and from these new housing developments.
Therefore, to fund these new roads or the widening of existing roads Sahuarita is asking for regional transportation dollars through the next RTA plan.
So I ask myself, why as a Tucson resident would I support a sales tax to pay for local roads in Sahuarita so the residents can live comfortably in a car-dependent community? The answer is I wouldn’t.