Letters to the Editor April 16

McConnell warns CEOs
Dear Mr. McConnell,
Thank you for looking out for the voters of Georgia and speaking up for their new voting law. The “big lie” that you mention goes beyond race. Your response makes it clear of your support of narrowing options for early voting for everyone and even supporting a law that makes it a misdemeanor to hand out food or drink or whatever, for those waiting in line to vote.
Also, Mr. McConnell, thank you for warning corporate America against playing politics. We certainly can’t have corporate America play watchdog. Protecting the rights of all the voters is the politicians’ job or so we could only hope. Mr. McConnell, you must admit the new Georgia law is flawed.
Maybe as the Senate minority leader you might get your comrades in Congress to do some work to enact equal and consistent voting rights throughout the country. This may even be the start of both parties working together? Thank you!
Tim O’Connor
West side
Biden’s gun-control agenda
President Biden announced certain gun-control proposals including a review by the ATF of stabilizing arm braces for AR semi-auto pistols having barrels less than 16 inches. Braces can be shouldered and Biden wants to classify the firearm under the National Firearms Act requiring a $200 fee to the ATF, a lengthy application, background investigation, fingerprints, photograph, etc.
In 2017, the ATF issued clarification saying holding the AR pistol from the shoulder was legal. Millions of law-abiding citizens have since bought them with that understanding. Biden wants to repeal the 2005 Protection of Lawful Commerce Firearms Act, which shields firearms manufacturers from some liability civil suits. It does not shield them from making defective products.
The Act was passed with bipartisan support in the House and Senate. Thirteen Democratic Senators voted for it. As for Armalite Rifles (ARs), throughout our history there has been an interchange of military and civilian “small arms,” the 1911 semi-auto .45 pistol, Colt revolvers, Winchester/Henry lever-action repeating rifles, bolt action rifles, etc.
Stella Murphy
Midtown
Gestapo tactics in recount
I’ve been horrified to read about the Republican Senate’s drive to meddle in and change the outcome of the 2020 presidential vote in Maricopa County. Today I read that the Senate’s highly partisan contractor is visiting homes of voters on the pretext of “checking” whether they voted. They are targeting areas (likely minority neighborhoods) where turnout was heavier than normal. Talk about voter intimidation!
Some person is swearing he got 25 ballots at his house, very like the absurdist Republican fraud claims quickly dismissed by judges all over the country after the election.
Arizona does not have a good history when it comes to Republican attempts to intimidate Hispanic voters. If the state allows this effort continue, federal officials should step in to prevent fascist control of voting.
Karen Owsowitz
Northwest side
Ducey’s high road
Gov. Doug Ducey is seemingly taking the high road by not allowing future sporting events influence his actions on the voter-suppression laws coming his way from the Legislature. Echoing Brian Kemp of Georgia, he told athletes and sports teams to stick to what they know: sports, as if voting rights are not theirs to know or care about. Hey, Guv, I wish you had the integrity your words belie and stuck to what you knew: ice cream.
Eudene Lupino
Northwest side
No more riots, looting
When I do not get my way, I may become unhappy but I do not riot, loot, or burn. Do you?
I fear that whatever the outcome of the Derek Chauvin trial now ongoing in Minneapolis, the nation will be subjected to another round of riots, looting, and burning.
That’s depressing. Why do so many people feel that they can act out their frustrations so destructively?
Personally, I condemn as unacceptable and punishable both the riots, lootings, and burnings around the USA last summer in Democrat-led cities including Tucson and the Jan. 6, 2021 invasion of the U.S. Capitol building by Trump supporters.
Overall, what must be done to prevent future rioting, looting, and burning — by anyone, in a country under the rule of law?
Dr. James Stewart
Foothills
Historic opportunity
The University of Arizona has an historic opportunity to take a world class leadership role in sports. The hiring of a new men’s basketball coach is a great chance to exercise a real commitment to gender equity. No matter how much money it takes to hire the new men’s coach, that amount should be immediately matched by raising Coach Adia Barnes’ pay to the same level. She is a proven winner and proud Wildcat.
Season tickets for women’s basketball are soaring for the 2021-22 campaign. The old argument that women’s sports can’t pay for themselves is an old myth. It is wrong and unfair. Matching Coach Barnes’ pay with that of the unproven men’s hire would exhibit a real commitment to equity and set the stage for a revolution in sports gender equity.
Rick Kinonen
Sahuarita
A loan or donation?
If you go into a bank for a loan, does the bank donate money to you? Of course not! The bank expects you will repay the loan. So, why do many ads ask readers to donate to tax credit certified organizations? A donation implies some sacrifice for a cause. But, you know and the organization knows that you expect your money back as a tax credit. You made a loan, not a donation. No sacrifice on your part. Just the satisfaction of directing money away from the state’s general fund to a cause you value. And, at no cost to you. But, there is a cost. Either all tax payers pay more to make up for the money lost to the general fund, or the state chooses to reduce support to some service available to the needs of the general public.
Kent Barrabee
Oro Valley