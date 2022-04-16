Letters to the Editor: April 16

Being Putin’s friend should hurt

The U.S. has started to target financial sanctions on more Russian oligarchs and their nuclear families. I say include their cousins, their friends and their neighbors. It should be painful to be associated in any way with a Russian power player. The effect of sanctioning people more distantly connected to these influencers might be small but cumulatively it could be significant. People will be less likely to go the extra mile to show public support for Putin’s war when they are privately against it.

Also there may come a time when Putin needs his friends to truly believe in him and he will find that he does not have the support he thought he had.

Jonpaul Barrabee

Oro Valley

Was it all a scam?

Re: the March 25 article “Election report finds no Maricopa data issues.”

The article notes that, once again, another analysis of Maricopa voting machines found no problems with their performance in the 2020 election. After the Cyber Ninjas debacle, one would expect that the Legislature would have more productive ways of spending the taxpayers’ money. The members might also find it useful to read the many articles available listing the hallmarks of scams and fly-by-night businesses. The Cyber Ninjas’ actions, during and after their “audit,” hit more than a few.

Barbara Hall

Midtown

A media creation

In 2016, Trump was a media darling. Not a day passed in which there wasn’t some story revolving around whatever Trump said or did. His presence was everywhere. Here we are in 2022 and the media is repeating the same thing. Every day we see Trump’s name on the internet, TV and in print. It is a given that Trump revels in publicity. No other living former president garners as much attention as Trump. Why can’t the various media outlets simply ignore him and let him fade away? As long as he remains in the spotlight he will continue to spread his version of the truth and he continues to sow divisiveness. The Republican Party finds itself between a rock and a hard place when it comes to Trump. Isn’t it time for them to move on and stop fighting over the 2020 election? It’s time to get over it.

Martin Greene

East side

Plans for homelessness

Three businessmen paid $55 million each for a week on the space station. $165 million to play astronaut for a week. Is there nothing more significant money can be used for on Earth? President Joe Biden, tax the uber-wealthy, they obviously can’t do anything constructive with that wealth. Look around with the panhandlers on almost every corner, the homeless tent cities at various locations. What could we do with just a fraction of that “vacation” money for human well-being! But that brings up the entire issue of doing right by our fellow citizens. Given we don’t have the dollars of self-centered businessmen, what plans do we have locally to address homelessness? As a volunteer who has worked Arizona-wide on veteran homelessness issues, I would love to hear the local plan to address homelessness. Who knows, maybe a savvy businessman, not wanting to go into space, but wanting to help mankind here in Tucson will see that plan and fund it!

Norman Patten

Midtown

Ignoring abuse of asylum system

Re: the April 6 letter “Immigration/Title 42.”

Another writer advocates for opening the floodgates of our border by lifting the current Title 42 rule: “America must honor its commitments under law and international treaty to protect those needing asylum.” But it seems to me that most seeking asylum are really trying to enter the U.S. for economic reasons. I think immigration advocates and their lawyers have educated those wanting to enter to say the right words: “I’m fleeing violence and gangs” and bingo they’re in. There’s insufficient acknowledgement that our asylum system is being extensively abused: fly to Mexico, go to the border and say the magic words. I don’t think we can financially absorb all who want to come to the U.S. when we’re $27 trillion in debt. And to those encouraging and supporting asylum system abuse I say “are you putting your money where your mouth is and reaching into your own pockets to pay for their use of our schools, hospitals and other public resources?” which taxpayers have paid for over many years. Most likely not.

James Tuthill

Oro Valley

Misplaced outrage

Re: the April 11 letter “SCOTUS nominee Jackson.”

The letter writer’s outrage about Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson! I think I missed her outrage about Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Sen. Cory Booker were merciless in their interrogation. Such class.

I think I missed the letter writer’s outrage about open borders, sex talk with children in K-3, prosecuting Trump for Jan. 6, inflation on steroids, war on fossil fuels and begging America haters to increase production, fentanyl deaths.

Unprosecuted crime on BLM street riots, but Jan. 6 people held for over a year, systemic racism, destroying women’s sports with men competing declaring as women.

No outrage? Outrage seems to be a one-way street.

Hypocrisy?

Richard Barnes

East side

Help wanted, Phoenix area

Re: the April 12 article “Colo. River water may be cut back immediately.”

Is anyone else tired of state government members promoting the culture wars, chasing phantom voter fraud and proposing ways to avoid acting on approved voter initiatives? They spend time pushing bills to “solve” these “problems.” Many “cultural” bills are vague, potentially unenforceable, possibly unconstitutional; the voting bills contain ideas that would upend the state’s well-established, functioning voting system; and the schemes to find work-arounds to voter initiatives are, frankly, insulting.

How about tackling an urgent issue for the state’s long-term health? Water scarcity. With dropping water tables, subsidence, housing developments lacking water and predictions of more restrictions on CAP water as the drought continues in the upper Colorado, we need a long-range plan and reasonable regulations for groundwater pumping and real-estate developments. Unfortunately, this work may not provide many opportunities for performative politics.

Barbara Hall

Midtown

