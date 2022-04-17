Letters to the Editor: April 17

The dam wake-up call

Re: the March 25 article “A sobering sight at Glen Canyon Dam.”

I read with dismay this opinion piece. It is truly a wake-up call. We can bury our heads in the sand for the disaster that’s coming or we can exercise political will for the action needed for climate change and water conservation. This will be tough — there are no painless solutions. But as citizens we can influence our local, state and national governments to action. Many scientists and economists agree the most effective action is a price on carbon to start combating climate change. Rebating that fee to American households uses market forces to drive technology and movement to clean energy. We, like column writer Edward Beshore, can call our local representatives, congressmen and senators and ask them to support carbon fee and dividend bills. Locally, water conservation is critical and urgent for all of the Colorado River basin states. We need to do more in Arizona.

Linda Karl

Northeast side

Is Tucson a target?

Re: the March 13 article “Is Tucson still a nuke target?”

The article suggests on slim authority that Tucson may now be targeted by Russia with three 800-kiloton warheads. 800 kilotons is over 50 times the yield of the bomb that destroyed Hiroshima. The idea that Russia would now be targeting three of these weapons on Tucson would be laughable, if our own nuclear war plans during the Cold War hadn’t embodied similar ridiculous excesses. The report suffers also from omitting the effect of the radioactive fallout from such a weapon. Alex Wellerstein’s authoritative Nukemap (available online since 2013) estimates that the fallout from one such bomb would be likely to deliver fatal fallout to Summerhaven and beyond. We need a more serious consideration of the issues presented by the continuing existence of nuclear weapons in our world.

John Warnock Midtown

Jackson’s nomination

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson shows her intelligence and knowledge of the laws of our great nation. She also showed her composure with those whose questions were obviously intended to derail her nomination. We need more of her stature, and presumably noninterest in politics.

My best opinion would be: If I were charged with a crime, minor or extremely heinous, I would want her to be the judge in my case.

Best of luck, Justice Jackson!

Peter Strauss

Marana

A tale of two countries

Snapshots of America today: millions rejecting basic health measures intended to protect society, hundreds violently assaulting Congress to overturn an election, racism and gun violence commonplace, our country deeply divided, a dysfunctional Congress, the Republican Party nationwide engaged in voter suppression and conservative media promoting lies and disinformation.

Meanwhile, Ukrainians display incredible courage and national will opposing Russian aggression and barbarism, their bravery an inspiration to the free world. Their cities are devastated by Russian bombs and missiles, civilians are killed and maimed, livelihoods are destroyed, millions are in refugee status and food, fuel and medicines are in short supply. Yet they remain steadfast in defense of their homeland, one Ukrainian declaring that for Putin to win “They’ll have to kill us all.”

Is the America of today capable of such heroism? I fear not. The national unity, love of country and sacrifice embodied in Tom Brokaw’s Greatest Generation now a forgotten chapter in our history.

Joseph Stanley

East side

Ri

ght to decide

The hypocrisy of Gov. Doug Ducey and his Republican cohorts has never been more blatant. They defended their anti-science, no mask and no vaccine laws with “everyone has a right to decide” and “their bodies, their choice” jargon. Their choices were public ones, affecting all those around them and prolonging the pandemic.

But when it came to a woman’s private reproductive and medical options, these same legislators have denied her the right to decide her personal future with their “her body, our choice” laws. I think neither of these positions is befitting legislators who should be passing laws to protect our lives, not endanger them.

In the upcoming 2022 elections, remember these Republicans and their callous disregard for the health and safety of all Arizonans.

Lois Postil

Oro Valley

The sun is free

Re: the April 5 letter “Fossil fuel dependency woes.”

Thanks to the letter writer for the reminder — the sun is free. Every day, massive amounts of solar energy fall on our roofs. Unfortunately, most of Arizona doesn’t benefit from all that free energy. Why? Because the Arizona Corporation Commission refuses to modernize its standards, leaving citizens victimized by utility monopolies that rely heavily on costly carbon fuels, polluting our air and worsening climate change effects of drought, rising temperature and diminishing water supplies.

The results of ACC decisions are grave, but there are solutions. Adopt standards that promote competition, including community choice energy.

Solar energy can be produced both at industrial scale and on rooftops. Polling shows that Americans want to phase out fossil fuels and that was never more important or easier to accomplish. We can keep Arizona livable by using renewable, free energy from the sun. Congress, too, must help eliminate carbon pollution now and carbon pricing with dividends will speed the transition. Not doing so is foolhardy, and dangerous!

Patsy Stewart, Volunteer for Tucson Citizens’ Climate Lobby

Foothills

Quit living in past

If you spent any time over the weekend watching the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, you would have seen thousands of mostly white patrons cheering enthusiastically for Tiger Woods. At first, urging him on to victory and the last two days as he was fading, giving him standing ovations as he approached a green and then, whether he sunk a putt or three putted, they clapped as he went to the next hole, including the 18th hole. Only then did they fan out to watch the other players. Those of us who enjoy watching or playing golf know of the indiscretion he did years ago. That has been forgiven and discarded. As a Black player in a mostly white sport we have reveled in his remarkable ability to play outstanding golf.

The point I am trying to make is that those of us who have white skin thoroughly enjoy seeing athletes, actors, musicians and others showcasing their skills no matter the color of their skin. Quit living in the past. What was then is not now. Let us move on and build a country of all Americans pulling together and stop the division that exists.

Bad conduct by those who burn buildings, pillage stores, harm people, desecrate our Capitol are despised by those of us who love our country and want it to be preserved.

Jack B. Walters

Northeast side

Supreme Court nominees

Re: the April 12 letter “Jackson victorious.”

This letter complained that only three Republicans voted to elevate Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

Apparently the writer forgot that no Democrats voted for Amy Coney Barrett. In fact there was one Republican who opposed. If you are going to talk about Republican partisanship in confirmation hearings, you should also mention the Democrats.

Thomas Wenzel

East side

