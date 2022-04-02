Letters to the Editor: April 2

Blame for Ukraine

I think multiple administrations are to blame for the Ukraine crisis. Obama didn’t respond forcefully enough about Crimea. Trump’s pro-Putin and anti-NATO stances also emboldened Putin. This is not a partisan issue. As a populace we should be happy it’s only an increase in gas, not American lives.

Craig Miller

Northwest side

Legislative solutions

When I read about yet another attempt by the Arizona Legislature to legislate a solution to a nonexistent problem, I think of a comment from my days as a forensic toxicologist.

At the annual winter meeting of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences, a medical examiner attendee from Oklahoma was overheard to say, “I always hate to leave town when the Legislature is in session.”

The problem is therefore not new, nor unique to Oklahoma, but the consequences are now just more serious.

Charley Spies

Vail

Have you read the Constitution?

Re: the March 27 article “’Free speech problem’ an invented crisis.”

In his piece about complaints against “cancel culture,” Leonard Pitts omitted the most important issue about protection of free speech: Our First Amendment does not establish “freedom of speech” for individuals. Rather, it only prevents Congress from passing laws that restrict free speech. The Amendment reads, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech.”

This amendment has been grossly misinterpreted by many Americans. Any private entity has the right to limit speech as it sees fit. Ironically, those citizens who rail the most about our Constitution often prove that they have never read it.

Bruce Hilpert

North side

Reset elementary focus

How can we educate the public on how to correctly approach early childhood education? Better focused pressure from the public may lead to rethinking by school boards and administrators, more flexibility for teachers and less pressure all round.

Age/grade related norms are a killer. Education is a lifelong endeavor, built on a base of sufficient 3Rs capacity, whenever achieved. Staying with your age group papers over achievement that didn’t happen, for whatever reasons. Realistic expectations should be the focus, along with avoiding stigma and blame.

Maybe try blended 2-3 or 2-3-4 grade groups where base 3R minimums are sought for all students (not including special needs) over two or three years. This would allow for a more elastic curriculum, reducing the pressure on teachers and avoiding the stigma of holding students back for artificial non-achievement. Get your base level reading/writing/math skills whenever you can, however long it takes, but get them before moving on. Trade left behind for haven’t got it yet.

Donald Ijams

Midtown

Unbelievable

Ginni Thomas wants to protect the nation from the “liberal hordes.” If it wasn’t for the work that the “liberal hordes” did 50 years ago she would not be able to legally marry her husband.

James Galvin

Sahuarita

Legislative pay

I see state Sen. David Gowan, disappointed in failure to get a raise, said it’s different than washing dishes. I personally would rather have dishwashers than a group of politicians that continually disregard the electorate of Arizona.

Craig Miller

Northwest side

A reality check

Karrin Taylor Robson’s “For Governor” commercials raise a number of questions. First, if elected, how will a state governor finish the border wall, a federal project, that is largely on federal land? Second, where will the money come from? And third, how will she curb inflation, a nationwide issue. Can she somehow cut costs for Arizonans while the other 49 states deal with rising prices? Perhaps she will answer these questions in upcoming commercials.

Ginny Williams

Oro Valley

A tip about tips

Re: the March 29 letter “Tip income not recognized.”

I leave all my tips in cash.

Burnie Johnson

Southwest side

Vladimir Putin

With the genocide being performed in the Ukraine by Russia, will the world have the guts to bring Putin up on charges, as was done to those from World War II?

Stan Linden

Midtown

Direct communications with physicians

Re: the March 29 article “Pandemic exposed state’s deficiencies.”

Thanks to Stephanie Innes for the excellent article calling attention to the communication barriers that exist between the public and primary care physicians. The points made in regard to cultural issues, increased efforts to address the complexity of chronic illnesses, income inequality, racial inequality and distrust of the healthcare system are all legitimate points raised.

The levels of bureaucracy standing between a patient and decision-maker by telephone in efforts to schedule a appointment or obtain knowledgeable answers involve time and labor expenses that have clearly made the system cumbersome and increased costs.

While specialized care has become progressively more complex, some emphasis on wiser utilization of physician skills deserves fresh reconsideration.

From the patient’s point of view, and from that of a physician who has seen changes evolve over the last four decades, greater emphasis on keeping things simple could be extremely helpful.

John Hughes

Foothills

Tucson streets,

crime, traffic

Re: the March 27 article “Excitement on ‘Sunshine Mile.’”

Tim Steller’s Sunday’s opinion column was interesting. I don’t think Tim meant it this way, but his explanation of the timeline from start to finish demonstrates how difficult it is for our city to rebuild and widen our major streets.

The “Sunshine Mile” is a 2-mile widening project of East Broadway between Euclid and Country Club. It was approved by voters in 2006. It is still under construction! Name any other city in Arizona where it would take over 12 years to do a relatively short widening project. The widening once included an additional lane on each side of East Broadway for future light rail. Neighbors complained and, as always, the city caved, and the light rail component was removed from the plan.

Most of our streets are in poor condition. The longer we ignore the cracks and potholes, the more expensive it will be to repair them. And the longer we accept an understaffed police department we can expect a high crime rate and traffic to continue to be out of control.

Changes in our leadership need to be made.

Pat Darcy

Midtown

Transgender health care

Re: the March 29 letter “AZ Legislature hypocrisy.”

The writer would have you believe that Republicans have cornered the pro-life hypocrisy market by passing a bill (SB 1138) to which she applies her own slanted title of “the anti-trans medical care bill,” defined as a horrific piece of legislation that withholds life-saving care from transgender children.

Actually, the bill is more accurately known as the Gender Transition; prohibitions; public monies that prohibit health care professionals from performing transition procedures for a person under the age of 18. It in no manner denies, and in fact, specifically allows an extensive list of critical care necessary to safeguard the health of a transgender child.

The writer ridiculously claims Republicans want these children to disappear and closes by directing Star readers to remember and vote for true pro-life candidates at election time. I will, just won’t be for any Democrat.

Tom Hansen

North side

