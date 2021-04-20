Letters to the Editor April 20

Self-driving cars, trucks can kill
Self-driving cars have already killed people in Arizona, one in Tempe just recently. Imagine the carnage that will result from a self-driving big truck.
Motor vehicles need a driver to direct the car/truck in constantly changing traffic with unforeseen obstacles a normal part of what drivers encounter on the road.
What is the point behind this madness? Are there not enough truck drivers? Is there more freight than professional drivers can handle?
Self-driving truck maker TuSimple intends to make a bundle for a Chinese company. People blinded by technology are going along with this, some motivated no doubt by greed.
Take out the driver and his or her salary and other compensation, as well as expenses of shipping are reduced. TuSimple is a good name, I think, you’d have to be a simpleton to go along with this.
Susan Jerez
Northwest side
This lawmaker has no clothes
Thank you for posting the exchange between Dr. Anthony Fauci and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, which serves as a reminder that the blame game is unavailing. One thing is clear: By solely relying on the First Amendment, Rep. Jordan must’ve missed Constitutional Law 101.
Jim Jordan fails to recognize the broad significance of the 10th Amendment, Chief Justice John Marshall’s opinion in Gibbons v. Ogden (1824), section 361 of the Public Health Service Act (2021), and everything in between along with innumerable successive practical tests.
Shame on Mr. Jordan. He’s barking up the wrong tree, while trying to ignite its bark at the same.
It’s incumbent upon all of us to refrain from driving while intoxicated. It’s equally obligatory to stop the knowing or asymptomatic transmission of the novel coronavirus which violates long standing regulations, ethics and humanity.
Jill Arowesty
Northeast side
Second time could be the charm
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich wants to begin applying environmental protection laws to the border wall project so construction can resume. But does Mr. Brnovich realize that the environmental protection train has already left the station?
He was apparently so busy supporting ex-President Donald Trump’s claim that immigration was a national emergency that he didn’t notice that the Department of Homeland Security was allowed to waive at least 41 environmental protection laws to build the border wall!
Acts like the Endangered Species Act, National Environmental Policy Act, Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act and the Arizona-Idaho Conservation Act, the law that created the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area.
This decision by our government to ignore our laws went against everything our democracy stands for.
So if Arizona wants to open the border wall project up for environmental review again, I say go for it. Maybe this time we will actually get a review that makes sense.
Bob Luce
Sierra Vista
Defining Republicans and DemocratsFor some time now I have wrestled with how simply to describe the difference between Republicans and the Republican Party on the one hand and Democrats and the Democratic Party on the other.
It turned out to be rather easy: Republicans and the Republican Party place rights first and responsibilities (to others) second. Democrats and the Democratic Party place responsibilities (to others) first and rights second.
Too bad our Founding Fathers didn’t provide us with a Bill of Responsibilities as well as a Bill of Rights!
Gerry Lessells
West side
Democrats lead to danger
The Democrats’ lust for power is an existential threat to America. They are proposing stacking the Supreme Court with four more liberal justices to ensure their radical leftist agenda does not get reversed. The current nine SCOTUS Justices number has been in place since 1869.
Deceased Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg believed it the right number and she and liberal Justice Stephen Breyer have argued against changing it. Democrats want to eliminate the Senate filibuster to pass their leftist agenda.
They are currently flooding the country with migrants, whom they hope will someday become future Democratic voters. They want to federalize our election system, eliminating voting integrity. Democrats like Representative Sheila Jackson Lee have proposed extremist, anti-Second Amendment legislation.
They have now aligned against police officers, favoring criminals, saying policing should be “revisited.” Democrats want to tax and spend trillions to further their progressive agenda. Democrats including Biden believe America is systematically racist.
Their surrogates at Twitter and Facebook silence conservatives and the liberal news media carries the Democratic narrative. Danger ahead!
Frank Marshal
Northwest side
What about Trinity?
Re: the April 16 article “Aari for 3: McDonald taken third overall in WNBA Draft.”
Congratulations to Adia Barnes and her entire Wildcat Women’s Basketball team. This was an amazing total team effort. I enjoyed this article, that’s exciting and well deserved.
And then there’s the one line in the article stating “Forward Trinity Baptiste went to the Indiana Fever in the second round, the 24th overall pick.”
That concluded the mention of Baptiste in the article. Only two women in Arizona basketball history have been chosen earlier in the draft than Baptiste and one of them is her teammate. Yet she gets only one line in the article? Where’s the love, Daily Star?
Guy Brunt
West side
Human lives or guns?
In a previous letter, I described my shame as an American, when in Copenhagen I mistook fireworks at a park for gunfire. The hotel clerk I asked laughed at my question because he knew I was an American. President Biden is right: gun deaths in America are an international embarrassment.
To gun owners for whom the Constitution consists only of a misread Second Amendment: what might the Founders have written if there were semi-automatic muskets?
Imagine identifying dead children by their clothes because bullets have shredded their flesh so badly that they are unrecognizable. Imagine this is your child, grandchild, family member, or friend. Would you rather have your guns or them?
If guns, look into your own heart of darkness and ask why killing machines are more important than the lives of other human beings. Are you brave enough to look into the eyes of the man in the mirror and answer the question: which do you love most, the latent thirst to kill or the human victims?
Sam Sherrill
SaddleBrooke
Not liking new format
I have tried this week to adapt to the layout changes the Arizona Daily Star has made. However, I have had no success. It appears you are desperate to fill space with giant type and huge op-ed cartoon space consumers.
Author names are now so small they are hardly noticeable. Gigantic black headlines sometimes, but not always. Section titles not consistent. I am happy to see the sports section today with the traditional headlines.
Letters to the Editor is now very bad with heavy type and few letters. I want the volume of letters you have provided in the past.
Please, please restore the format we have had in recent years.
Mary Wellington
Northwest side
A level paying field
Rick Kinonen suggested that no matter how much money it takes to hire a new men’s coach, that amount should be matched by raising Coach Adia Barnes’ pay to the same level.
I have a better idea — hire the men’s coach at Barnes’ current salary level and see if he still wants the job. In fact, it would be a good idea to hire all men’s athletes at the current women’s salaries. That would level the playing field.
Valerie Golembiewski
Southeast side
No more votes for Sinema
Re: the April 13 article “Tucson Opinion: Sinema abandons her base with filibuster stand.”
At this point, I cannot find any Arizonan who plans to vote for Kyrsten Sinema again. She claims to select legislation designed to promote her alleged ability to work across the aisle, but seeks out contrarian stands that mostly support her look-at-me efforts.
We see you now, Kyrsten, and wish we could claw back our votes. Sadly, we are stuck with you for years to come.
Somewhere along the line her penchant for sartorial experiments has gone from tolerably refreshing to annoyingly embarrassing. Clad in her striped miniskirt with schoolgirl backpack and shiny go-go boots, she lay waste to efforts at fair pay with her stylish thumbs-down dip in the Senate.
She apparently selected the pseudo-Rocket-Man costume to spotlight her quirky rebel stance, but here in this state we admire the real space denizen we have in Sen. Mark Kelly, quietly getting work done for Arizonans and the country.
Cynthia Wilson
Northeast side
Bring back the haka
Now that we have some excitement and renewed energy about the Arizona football program, let’s bring back a tradition that was fun and entertaining for all: the haka dance.
We all remember when a former university president banned it after receiving unsolicited advice from some busy-body from the People’s Republic of California. The dance is a mystical celebration of life representing a group’s pride, strength and unity. Not only that, it looks great on TV.
Thomas Rothe
Foothills
Thank you, first responders
On Friday, April 9, I was involved in a car accident heading East on Speedway Boulevard that involved a bicycle rider. I was in a panic; however, I was fortunate the first person who stopped and provided aid was a paramedic with the last name of Sandoval.
I want to personally give him a “thank you,” for seeing my distress and calling 911.
Upon arrival, Tucson Fire Department Capt. Ryan Dewald, plus Engine 7’s team, showed concern and compassion. Capt. Dewald ensured neither of us required further medical treatment, yet offered transport to the nearest hospital if the rider wished.
When TPD arrived, Corporal Mah, plus two other officers, accessed the incident and gathered appropriate information from us. They stayed until we were stable enough to leave the area.
I am grateful to the first responders; they were professionals who showed concern and were respectful. To simply put into words their actions for me: “The Best of The Best.”
Vicky McManaman
Midtown
End of life options
Re: the April 18 article “Law would give some medical aid in dying.”
What is wrong with our society (namely Arizona) when we show more compassion for our pet’s suffering than people’s suffering? Each individual struggling with diminishing quality of life and ongoing pain and suffering should have the option to end their life sooner rather than later.
What are the benefits of stringing them along until they die? A death with dignity trumps the alternative.
Karyn Zoldan