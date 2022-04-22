Letters to the Editor: April 22

No better outcome under Trump

Would anyone argue that Putin’s unilateral invasion of Ukraine is the most consequential foreign policy issue facing our nation since, well, Ukraine’s unilateral invasion of Crimea? OK, then let me ask this: how do you think the United States would have handled the situation had Trump been elected president? Try answering with your “American hat” on vice a political party.

We’ve seen Trump preen before the Russian leader. We’ve heard him extolling the “brilliance and daring” of Putin’s Ukraine incursion. We watched his actions as president in which he routinely insulted our European allies and questioned the continued utility of NATO.

Do we honestly think he could’ve forged a unified, unflinching, world-wide gamut of economic sanctions against Russia or would have even tried? Nope, anyone with a single functioning brain cell and having watched Trump for the last five years, knows that Ukraine would’ve been hung out to dry.

William Ohl II

Marana

Embracing Putin

Not planning to invade Ukraine.

Ukraine planning to attack Russia.

Nazi regime in Ukraine.

Hospital bombings are fake news.

Western news reports fake news.

At rallies, Putin flies the Flag.

He triumphs Russian nationalism.

Russians adore and believe him!

Why: They hear one news source

supporting their original belief,

i.e. the man is good for Russia.

Can we learn from this?

Charles See

SaddleBrooke

Republicans supporting Ukraine?

Donald Trump is still collaborating with Putin — still complimenting him. There are recent reports that Trump is still trying to get dirt on Biden via Putin. Tucker Carlson attacks Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy nightly and Putin wants to use clips from his shows on Russian state television. Many Republicans claim to support Ukraine, yet remain completely committed to Trump. Many also religiously watch Tucker Carlson. I question the sincerity of their support of Ukraine.

Rick Klumpp

Oro Valley

No more Huckelberry deals

Coming from Illinois, I’ve heard of lots of shady deals. The Pima County-Chuck Huckelberry shenanigans takes the cake. Who gets sick leave as a consultant? Why didn’t the entire county board know about the contract which was to run through 2025? A $500 month car allowance? Continuing his current salary which exceeds every county manager’s (over $290,000 annually) in the nation, who put that idea forth? What consultant gets paid sick leave? Or has a huge retirement and medical plan? All this upon the benefits Huckelberry’s pension provides.

Had it not been for local media uncovering this, no one save a few board members and the Chuck Huckelberry’s family would have known about this deal.

Come clean, Pima County board members. Those responsible for wasting our hard-earned tax money should resign immediately — and not be rehired at same salary with the same benefits.

Chuck Huckelberry should return every dime Pima County paid him from July 5, 2021, through April 5, 2022. Every single dime.

Dr. Pamela Farris

Oro Valley

Decoration discrimination

I live where there is a HOA. In October 2021, I put out two clown decorations. I decided to dress them up for every holiday. In December 2021, I was asked to remove the decorations. I asked what is the rule? The representative investigated and said there was no decoration rule for Tucson Country Club Estates.

On March 2022, I was told my decoration was offensive, damaged the well-being of the neighborhood and broke CCR 8. I looked CCR 8 up and it dealt with storing rubbish. A sentence had been lifted so the context was not apparent. On April 2022, I am noncompliant.

Now, I am breaking the exterior modification policy, like construction. This is a clown hanging from the tree with bunny ears. Most houses have decorations, is my taste bad? Is this discrimination? Intimidation? To me it feels just like it.

Marlene Hudson

East side

Hudbay and air quality

Re: the April 5 article “Hudbay ready to start site prep on land.”

In the recent article Hudbay Mining announced that they will begin clearing, grading, stockpiling and other earthwork activities related to the construction of tailings and waste rock facilities. In all of their public announcements, Hudbay management make great pains to point out that the open pit mines will be built “on their private property.” However, they neglect to mention that they will require air permits from the Pima County Environmental Department, which should stand up to this foreign company. Pima County recently earned an “F” from the American Lung Association for air quality, and the proposed mines will emit fine particulates, diesel fumes and other pollutants that will severely impact the health of our vulnerable retirement communities and children. I encourage the Pima County Board of Supervisors to subject this mining project to close scrutiny and deny the air permit based upon the public health impact it will entail.

Charles Stack, Master of Public Health, Board Certified Environmental Scientist

Green Valley

Money for early education

Re: the April 16 article “TUSD to charge higher tuition at two centers.”

How disheartening to read in Saturday’s paper that TUSD is raising fees at two early childhood learning centers. Tuition currently stands at a whopping $1,000/mo, too high for all except the most affluent, but on Monday, all but one board member voted to raise fees up to 15%. Sadie Shaw refused to vote for the increase, refused to make a bad situation worse.

It’s indisputable that the most effective use of public funds is early childhood education. Studies show that a strong start in life saves money, and provides citizens who contribute back much more than the investment. Crime is lowered, production increases, mental health and drug addiction diminish, homelessness abates. This is why we are the only developed country to not provide free and expert education to all children 2 and older. It makes sense and it’s the right thing to do.

Our state has a $5.3 billion surplus. Let’s provide education to every toddler, and then let’s elect some new board members.

Cheryl Lockhart

Northwest side

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

