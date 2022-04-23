Letters to the Editor: April 23

Gray or yellow water?

On April 6, I was driving west on Tanque Verde Road and on the other side of the roadway I saw an adult bike rider, decked out in his riding apparel standing next to a wall and behind a thin tree urinating on the exterior wall of a home at the Lakes at Castle Rock. I slowed down because I saw an SUV with children inside come through the gate to exit the community and they looked over at the bike rider urinating, he laughed, turned to his fellow rider who then stepped up to the wall to do the same, all while the children inside the van watched. Five minutes or less in the opposite direction are restaurants and retail stores that have bathrooms. Well, dogs urinate on trees so I guess there is not much difference when a bike rider does it. Except that the dog doesn’t know he is involved in indecent conduct or trespass, maybe those bike riders were ignorant of that fact as well.

Richard Harper

Northeast side

Read the First Amendment

I will not take up space retyping the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, but I hope everyone reads it word for word. When Elon Musk says he wants to buy Twitter and take it private, he declares that Twitter is interfering with free speech, one of our First Amendment rights. I would like to remind him, and anyone else who may have forgotten, it specifically refers to prohibiting Congress (i.e. the government) from making laws “… abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; …” Therefore, it does not prohibit Twitter, a nongovernmental entity, from kicking any post, or its author, from the platform if it determines that their post(s) do not comply with Twitter standards.

Elon Musk has done many valuable and fabulous things with his massive fortune. This is not one of them.

Cindy Soffrin

Northeast side

Fentanyl epidemic hits South Tucson

Three decades later, after the Oxycontin epidemic, synthetic opioids have taken over the U.S. drug overdose rates. Pharmaceutical fentanyl is a synthetic opioid used to treat extreme pain. It can be 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine. According to the CDC, the most recent cases involving fentanyl-related overdoses in the U.S. are due to illegally made fentanyl. This illegal dose can contain mixed products with heroin, cocaine and other substances to increase the elated effects — this is done without the user’s knowledge.

When I see this hurt my community, it ignites fear. We see children walking home from their elementary school, middle school, high school — at any given moment they can come across this drug. Coming from a marginalized community in Arizona, I would like to know how illicit drugs can be regulated without criminalizing individuals, because let’s not forget drug addiction is not a choice but a disease.

Elena Garcia

South side

Hypocrisy and payback

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland was nominated to the Supreme Court in March 2016 (the last year of Barack Obama’s second term); he was never given a hearing. Sen. Mitch McConnell said Obama shouldn’t be able to nominate anyone in an election year.

Amy Coney Barrett was nominated by Trump just 38 days before the 2020 election; she was confirmed just nine days before the 2020 election which Biden won. This is hypocrisy.

Brett Kavanaugh’s hearing was a mess. Democrats thought Kavanaugh’s background check was cursory, and that information was withheld. Sen. Dianne Feinstein bungled Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony, and Jeff Flake’s investigation was futile and inadequate. Kavanaugh was alternately defensive or aggressive seeming to lack all grace under pressure. Since McConnell got rid of the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees, Kavanaugh was confirmed.

Other than tit-for-tat, I think the Republicans had no excuse for their rude, absurd treatment of Ketanji Brown Jackson. All the grace under pressure was hers and none of it was with the Republicans.

Payback maybe, but not hypocrisy.

Katharine Donahue

Foothills

Close Putin’s gas station

Re: the April 1 article “Replacing fossil fuels is best weapon against Putin.”

April has brought a shower of columns and letters imploring government and the Arizona Corporation Commission to fast-track our urgently needed transition to renewable energy sources.

Mike Carran’s column began with a quote from John McCain who described Russia as “a gas station masquerading as a country.”

As I watch the daily horror of Putin’s war crimes in Ukraine I’m filled with outrage — sorrow for the victims and desire for revenge. What better way than to severely diminish our own and the world’s dependence on fossil fuels?

I agree with the many writers who believe a carbon fee and dividend bill like HR 2307 could jump-start the process of a “warp speed” shift to renewables, and hasten the closing of Putin’s gas station.

Greg Lewis

Midtown

Kelly’s pretense of being a moderate

Sen. Mark Kelly ran for the U.S. Senate as a moderate. After a year of record-high border crossings during a pandemic, Kelly is all of a sudden objecting to the Biden administration’s lifting of Title 42 at the border. Could his concern have to do with being up for reelection in November? Kelly voted for Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus deal in March 2021 that I believe was not needed and exacerbated inflation. He voted to end the 60-vote filibuster in the Senate and for essentially federalizing national elections. He voted for Biden’s Build Back Better deal that would have increased taxes and spending by trillions, and according to the Congressional Budget Office, would have added trillions to the federal deficit if included government programs became permanent, as many believed would happen. Kelly has voted for the Biden agenda 98% of the time. Kelly is not a moderate, nor an independent thinker.

Audrey Flowers

Midtown

Perpetual gun insanity

As usual, we have seen multiple mass shootings recently. The Second Amendment fanatics have proposed a bill in the Arizona House to remove tax from gun sales, as guns are “essential.”

Apparently, these folks believe we are in Ukraine and being besieged by Putin’s thugs.

I have been a gun owner for over 55 years. I have watched the gun freaks make every inane argument against reasonable laws for gun ownership. Yet, I am again stunned by these idiots believing that the cure to gun violence is more guns. It is just like arguing that gasoline is the cure to a kitchen fire.

Too bad there is not an intelligence test for our representatives.

Jeff Rayner

SaddleBrooke

Don’t give up on democracy

It all feels so sadly familiar. Watching the brave people of Ukraine defend their country with the limited but necessary help of world democracies, I am reminded of the Arab Spring of 2011. The free world was focused with hope on the massive uprising of people demanding freedom only to see their hopes crushed by Assad’s massacres, use of chemical weapons, incarceration of tens of thousands of Syrians in gulags, nearly 10 million people displaced, almost 3 million of them refugees. The free world let the Syrians down. And now eerily similar atrocities are being inflicted on Ukrainians. Do the democracies of today have the will to support Ukraine? And do we care so little for our own democracies that large numbers support the creeping goals of homegrown demagogue wannabes, nationalist, even fascist, leaders? How can this end well for the Ukrainians? For us? It hurts my heart to think.

Margaret Nichols

Oro Valley

