Letters to the Editor: April 25

Stand up for Ukraine

The West stands aside while genocide is happening. We did that in Syria and now Ukraine. The United Nations talks and does nothing, President Biden says sanctions, but that does not stop the killing. Ships should go into the Black Sea and stop the missiles. Are we so afraid of Russia? Watching the news is disturbing. Some members of Congress are rooting for Russia — do they not believe in democracy? Please stand up for the Ukrainian people.

Sheldon Feldman

Marana

Barr says asylum system being abused

Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, who served in the Donald Trump administration, recently stated in an interview that our asylum system is being abused, that most coming here are economic refugees, and get coached on saying that they have been persecuted. He also said that these people know what they are doing. Whatever opinion you have of Barr, I believe that he is absolutely correct. I believe people coming across the border think they have a green light to come under the Biden administration, and that will increase after Title 42 ends next month. I believe they get schooled by smugglers, social media, friends and relatives on what to say to the Border Patrol when claiming asylum. Our asylum system is being abused and I believe Biden, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and the new CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus know and could care less as they are of the same open borders cloth. I think it is all about bringing in future Democrat voters ensuring Democrat political power and control.

Marsella Mavis

Northwest side

Learn from this

Re: the April 13 article “Board responsible for Huckelberry mess.”

Once again, Tim Steller has dug into a very confusing story about Chuck Huckelberry’s resignation/contract employment. Tim laid out all the players and almost all of them had a part in this fiasco — as did Huckelberry. The Supervisors and staff need to put policies and procedures in place so something crazy like this doesn’t happen again. I feel as if Huckelberry did a great deal of excellent work for Pima County, which is now under the shadow of some of his last actions on the job. It is a real shame. The article also confirms the need for local newspapers including reporters, editorial writers, production and delivery staff.

Sally Evert

Oro Valley

Record-high gas prices

As summer approaches, many of us start planning trips to some of the cooler climes in Arizona. Given how much more expensive gas is this year, we may have to settle for a staycation somewhere close with good AC.

Gas prices have surged to record highs all over the country. We are paying more than $1/gallon more than last year. Why is that, when crude oil prices have actually been dropping in recent weeks?

It turns out that big oil companies are taking advantage of the recent economic uncertainty to hike prices faster than the market would dictate. As Chevron put it in a recent earnings call, the company is enjoying “record free cash flow” at our expense.

I think it’s despicable that gas companies are squeezing us to make record profits. We need our elected officials to hold these corporate giants accountable so that Arizona families don’t go bankrupt trying to escape the heat.

Beth Smith

Oro Valley

Advocacy journalism at the Star

The Arizona Daily Star is the only daily in-print newspaper for the Tucson metro area. It has a monopoly here. Unfortunately, I think it is run by Democrat progressives who use it to advocate political views on issues such as undocumented immigration, climate change, race, equity and gun violence. Stories, columns and cartoons done on these issues and more contain their Democrat progressive advocacy viewpoints, not unbiased just-the-facts journalism. Their advocacy shows during elections when they overwhelmingly endorse Democrat candidates for office. In the last election they endorsed President Biden, Mark Kelly, Raul Grijalva, Ann Kirkpatrick and Tom O’Halleran. They likely will endorse Democrats again this coming November election. The Star could expand its readership and revenues by just reporting the news, refraining from partisan candidate endorsements and not using events to advocate its political positions. They worry about being bought out by some hedge fund, but maybe if they were more profitable that would not happen. But asking the Star to change is like asking a zebra to change its stripes.

Bradford Davis

Northwest side

Tough vs. tough

Re: the April 12 article “Academy finally gets tough with Smith’s 10-year ban.”

Whoever created the headline for this article has a different definition of the word ‘tough’ then I do. For example, “tough” is a single mother trying to put food on the table for her children. “Tough” is paying for prescriptions when you’re living on a fixed-income Social Security payment after working minimum wage jobs. “Tough” is fearing that you’re only one paycheck away from being homeless and having to live in your car (if you have one). “Tough” is being pregnant through rape or incest and not having safe, legal abortion options available to you.

Shelley Carton

Northwest side

Two types of people coming to America

There are two character types of people coming to America. One person applies through the legal process to immigrate here. They, or a family sponsor already here, fill out the lengthy government forms, pay the fees and wait patiently for years to have their application reviewed. They will travel to a U.S. Embassy/Consulate abroad for an interview and undergo a physical examination. The Embassy/Consulate will conduct inquiries with the host country to see if the person has any criminal or possible terrorism backgrounds. If all is well, the applicant is approved and the person can legally immigrate to America.

The other person pays a smuggler to bring them to the border and illegally enter the country, violating human smuggling laws. They surrender to the Border Patrol and claim asylum based on fleeing from violence when I think they are really fleeing from bad economic conditions. Which person is of a better character, deserving of staying in America and possibly being rewarded with becoming a citizen one day?

Darrin Styles

Midtown

Huckelberry debacle

To whomever it may concern:

All this talk about Chuck Huckelberry could be distilled into one axiom, “Power corrupts; absolute power corrupts absolutely!” Huckelberry, like Donald Trump’s and Vladimir Putin’s MO, intimidated the board. The board should live up to it. At least I was pleased they didn’t give him the raise he so self-servingly requested. I’m sure he realized this raise would imminently increase his pension. I can hear his thoughts, “This emolument will go on for years!” This episode disgusts me; as it should everyone.

John Vaughn

East side

The choices we make

Re: the April 20 letter “Right to choose changed history.”

Dear Editor, my response to this letter: I say “Amen, Sister!” I wholeheartedly agree. But my sincere prayer and wish for your 10-year-old granddaughter is that she may never have to choose whether to get an abortion instead of carrying a baby to term.

Sally Lee

Foothills

