Letters to the Editor April 25

Trump principles
anything but godly
Re: the April 21 letter "Ex-President Trump will be vindicated."
I read the Letters to the Editor section on a daily basis, both ones with which I agree and those I don't. Never have I had such a visceral reaction to a letter as I did to this one.
The writer is obviously a very religious person with references to God, the Creator and the Divine Creator. I find it unfathomable that anyone would equate the past president with having anything to do with God.
A man who cheated on his wife (while she was pregnant), paid off a porn star (at least one), bragged about being immune from prosecution for murder, lied profusely and continuously, bullied and name called his adversaries and (oh, yeah) incited a riot in our nation's Capitol. I could go on.
I must have been sick when they taught those principles in Sunday School.
Robert Sprague
Northeast side
Divide D.C. in half
if they want vote
There is no question the residents of Washington D.C. lack the same representation in our federal government as citizens of the 50 states enjoy. There is also no question most D.C. residents, being heavily employed by the government, tend to vote for Democrats.
Thus, it is no surprise the Democrat party is attempting to use this current inequity to gain additional power in Congress and primarily the U.S. Senate. They would do this by making Washington D.C. a state.
It is not necessary to create an additional state to resolve this issue. The district could simply be annexed by one of the two adjacent states of Virginia or Maryland, or even divided and portioned between those states.
This strongly suggested solution is made to support President Joe Biden’s promise of “unity.”
Bud Watson
Oro Valley
Conover absolutely
right for the job
Re: the April 21 letter "Prosecutor Conover is not right for job."
The writer of the letter seems to be confusing two different issues. I think it's wonderful that Pima County Attorney Laura Conover is against the death penalty. I don't think any civilized country should be engaging in state-sponsored murder.
Christopher Clements should be in prison for the rest of his life, with no parole possible. Ending his life early through execution won't bring back those two girls.
The restorative justice process, as I understand it, is for cases where a criminal can make up for crimes such as damage to property by working or paying to undo the damage.
It is not used to let a murderer get off scot-free by meeting with the family and saying he's sorry. And a prosecutor can focus on fraud cases as well as homicides. It doesn't have to be either/or.
Aston Bloom
East side
Voter suppression
is point of AZ bills
Re: the April 20 article "2 GOP senators blast critics of proposed voting changes."
State Sens. Michelle Ugenti-Rita and J.D. Mesnard “lashed out” at Greater Phoenix Leadership in response to their letter which called SB-1713 (Mesnard) and SB-1485 (Ugenti-Rita) “attempts at voter suppression cloaked as reform – plain and simple.”
Ugenti-Rita accused the letter of lying. Mesnard said that insignificant voter fraud in Arizona is irrelevant to his bill. He justifies it using a Data Orbital poll which said that a majority of Arizonans surveyed "had at least some concern about their votes being 'properly counted.'"
Concern about votes being properly counted is perfectly normal. That is why election officials conduct double audits on vote counting machines. These bills do nothing to ease concerns about proper counting.
They simply throw more obstacles into the voting process, which increases the likelihood that your vote won't be counted or that you won't vote at all. And that is the real point of these bills. Voter suppression, plain and simple.
Robert White
Foothills
God's favored nation?
I don't think so
Re: the April 21 letter "Ex-President Trump will be vindicated."
I have no idea what religion the writer belongs to, but she seems to think that God favors the ex-president and our nation over other nations.
I'm not a biblical scholar, but the thing that comes to mind is a verse in 2 Chronicles that states "If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and seek My face, then will I hear from Heaven, and will heal their land."
You be the judge as to whether we as a country are "humble."
But I know for certain that an ex-president has tried his best to humiliate other countries (not to mention almost everyone who tried to work with him) and has only succeeded in diminishing our standing in the eyes of the world.
Such a person (Republican or Democrat matters not) does not belong in a place of leadership.
David Hatch
Southeast side
Quality of life
should matter
Re: the April 23 article "Abortion bill passes."
Senators say we must stand up for children with genetic abnormalities, through no fault of their own. This doesn't consider what life the child might have.
Could they be confined to bed or a have to use a wheelchair, never able to run and play with friends? Will they be in special classes or in an institution for the rest of their life?
Doctors may know before birth what kind of life the child might have, but that doesn't matter. Let the child be born and face that life, though no choice of their own.
And consider the parents. They may love the child, but having the child might turn their lives upside-down. For instance, instead of having a career to make the child's life great, they might live in poverty, struggling to meet the child's needs (and their own).
The senators' value life at all costs. Should fore-knowledge of the child's life matter?
Jerry Peek
Midtown
Hold your horses:
It's hay in, hay out
Re: the April 23 letter "Horses poop, too."
Don’t get your chaps in a twist. There is a big difference between dog waste and horse manure. Dog waste is not biodegradable and should be picked up. Horses, however, only eat hay: grass or alfalfa.