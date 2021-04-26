Letters to the Editor April 26

I got what I voted for
Re: the April 17 article “Conover won’t seek executions.’
It was both refreshing and heartening to read Caitlin Schmidt’s piece on our new Pima County Attorney Laura Conover. Conover’s statement “. . . we’ve just over-incarcerated the heck out of families and neighborhoods” speaks to a real story that those of us living in certain ZIP codes may be totally oblivious to.
Conover’s work is part of a national progressive trend to achieve greater justice and not just “lock ‘em up.” I am glad to see her efforts thus far showing that this time I got what and who I voted for.
Michael Judd
East side
Equal pay for coaches
On the same day the University of Arizona announced the pay of the new men’s basketball coach at $2.5 million and the pay of the woman’s basketball coach, $580,000. This is gender discrimination at work!
The new men’s coach has never been a head coach, only an assistant. Adia Barnes coached the women’s team to within one basket of the national championship.
I know the men’s team makes more money than the women’s. But their job is the same. They both have to recruit to build a team, train and coach their teams.
Does the UA pay a male biochemistry professor more than a female? This may be a dangerous question. Men and women deserve equal pay for equal work.
Robert Kingston, MD
East side
New court services
Re: the April 17 article “Conover won’t seek executions.”
Reading the outstanding article about Pima County’s new prosecutor, Laura Conover, by Caitlin Schmidt was a refreshing experience in these troubling and challenging times.
It provides a sign of hope to read about expanding available services in Pima County that will make a positive impact on the lives of individuals, families and the community, some began under the leadership of former prosecutor, Barbara LaWall.
Examples of expanded services include Arizona’s first “restorative justice” system focused on “. . . repairing and preventing future harm caused by criminal behavior, rather than punishing the offender” and increased services outside the legal system for people with mental health or substance abuse issues.
Thanks to the Daily Star for publishing this article that describes new leadership and expanding of services by the Pima County Attorney’s office. All the best to Laura Conover and her staff for focusing on important legal needs of the community!
Mila Aroskar
West side
Life in other shoes
A man recently wrote that he had had disappointments in elections, but he never burned anything afterwards. My feelings were in agreement with his, until I had to spend four months with homeless individuals.
I imagine that the writer: never lived in substandard housing, never went to an inter-city school, never was in a family that existed on welfare so money was always tight and questions often raised whether to pay the rent or the electric (the rent usually won and thus they had months in darkness).
Also, I wonder whether the letter writer had ever ridden the bus to get groceries as a car was out of their income bracket and stores are not in low-income neighborhoods. I also wonder if he had ever had to hold a sick sibling on his lap while his mother paid bus fair as they needed to go across town to a free clinic.
Yep, no one denied this family’s freedom. But as Janis Joplin sang so many years ago, “Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose.”
Jean Tencza, graduate social worker
Rio Rico
Fire Robbins, Heeke
Re: the April 19 article “Lloyd’s clean background probably won’t stop penalties.”
After reading the article, I read that while hiring Tommy Lloyd will benefit Arizona, Athletic Director Dave Heeke and UA President Robert Robbins are listed as aggravating factors in a Level I violation.
Per an ESPN March 6, 2021 article entitled, “Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball faces allegations of five Level I rules violations,” Heeke and his head of compliance had, “. . . discussed and drafted talking points related to the external and NCAA investigation that demonstrated from the outset a lack of commitment to cooperation and acceptance of responsibility.”
Also, at Robbins direction, the head of compliance and UA outside counsel, “. . . conducted an unrecorded interview with Richardson without first notifying and/or involving the enforcement staff.”
The Level I aggravated charge against Heeke and Robbins shows that not only Sean Miller should have been fired.
How can you reinstate institutional control and confidence in the UA and its athletic department without firing the university president and athletic director who caused a Level I aggravated violation?
Matt Somers
Midtown
How about Biden’s role?
Re: the April 20 article “Study: Migrants take lethal routes.”
The article said that “migrant” deaths had increased over the years due to their being pushed into more remote areas. The article blamed Donald Trump’s Title 42 order during the pandemic, something Joe Biden has continued.
It blamed Trump’s Mexico protocols for asylum. All of this concern for the well being of “migrants” dying in the desert but no expressed concern for the tens of thousands, many unaccompanied children, coming now on the dangerous trek from Central America.
Where is the criticism in the article of Biden, who rescinded Trump’s border policies, starting this crisis? Many “migrants” feel Biden invited them to come. Where is the criticism of these “migrants” for coming in the first place jeopardizing their safety and their children’s safety?
The Star does sympathetic stories about those people coming here undocumented, never any criticisms of them. Why is that?
Tony Domino
Northwest side
Did mob sway jury?
While the jury in the Derek Chauvin trial was deliberating a verdict in the case, Democratic Representative Maxine Waters visited Minnesota and essentially called for violence, if he was not convicted.
Former federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy said of Waters, “she went to interfere in its judicial system and her remarks can only be interpreted as an incitement to violence.”
The trial judge admonished Waters and brought up the possibility of the case being overturned on appeal because of her actions. While the jury was still deliberating, Joe Biden commented that he was “praying that the verdict is the right verdict and that I think it’s overwhelming, in my view.”
How dumb can these two be? Add to this the riots, the shooting of Daunte Wright during trial, and a $27 million civil settlement by Minneapolis to the Floyd family just before trial.
The jury deliberated less than 24 hours and asked no questions of the judge. Was their guilty verdict influenced by outside events, maybe personal fear, creating an appeal issue?
Terrence Williams
East side
Not a ‘puppet of the state’
Re: the April 21 letter “Ex-President Trump will be vindicated.”
In regards to this letter, to call any military member a “puppet of the state” is to do a disservice to that military member. When we don the military uniform of that particular service, we not only wear that particular uniform but agree to the duties and responsibilities of that service.
When we accept the oath, we agree to surrender certain freedoms in exchange for specific responsibilities and duties — some that may require life and limb — we do not get to pick and choose our duties.
While I agree to the importance of God in our lives, He/She has granted us the privilege to make and learn from our mistakes, which I feel among them was the election of Donald Trump to the presidency of the United States.
How God can be evoked in the same paragraph as Trump is a mystery to me since Trump is the antithesis of every virtue and good work of the Divine Creator.
Richard Rebl
East side
Biden welcomes trafficking
This is insanity! The Biden administration is paying the travel expenses, i.e., airline and hotel, for “sponsors” to pick up unaccompanied migrant children in HHS custody.
These sponsors are usually family members, some likely are here undocumented or awaiting their asylum appointments in immigration court. The Biden administration is essentially aiding, abetting and compounding ongoing acts of conspiracy to commit human smuggling of a child, a serious federal felony crime.
To begin with, these sponsors, or family members in Central America, might have paid smugglers to have their unaccompanied children brought here, endangering their lives.
We have seen videos of smugglers dropping children over the border wall. This whole thing is absurd! It eventually will create another DACA scenario, wherein Democrats will want to provide these children, over 18,000 in March alone, with citizenship.
After becoming an adult, they then can petition their parents or other family members to be documented. This is an ongoing scheme by people abusing our immigration system! It says a lot about their character.
Martin Wagman
Green Valley
Letter describes GOP mistakes
Re: the April 21 letter “Ex-President Trump will be vindicated.”
Equating military personnel to civilians as done by the letter writer is incorrect. In 1966, when I was inducted, no one got a choice about what went into our bodies.
Regardless if drafted or voluntary, the induction process included multiple vaccinations to protect the military from many diseases. I doubt the induction process has changed. Civilians in this country have a choice.
Asserting the U.S. is God’s nation, established by him through people who loved and cherished our Creator, probably surprises those in countries thought to be the homes of various religions.
Might they consider themselves God’s nation? Did opposition to monarchism have anything to do with it or was the American Revolution really a religious war to create God’s nation?
Voting changes (restrictions), court packing, eliminating all opposition and more at both state and federal levels, seem to describe Republican practices, not a Democratic-socialistic takeover effort, as the letter writer asserts.
Clarence Johnson
Oro Valley
Udall deserving of honor
Re: the April 21 article “Tucson’s ‘Green Giant,’ Stewart Udall, honored.”
Stewart Udall was a man of many accomplishments, as noted in the column by John de Graaf. Early in his life he lost the vision in one eye, yet he was a star basketball player at the University of Arizona in 1947 and went on to play one year professionally with the Denver Nuggets.
He was a person with many talents who became the United States Secretary of the Interior. He strongly influenced what has become Earth Day, April 22.
Hal Tretbar
Midtown
Abortion a woman’s choice
Re: the April 23 article “Abortion bill passes.’
It’s absurd to make the aborting of a fetus with a genetic abnormality a felony. Many women who wouldn’t normally consider having an abortion might consider it under that circumstance.
Many citizens who are basically against abortion might consider a genetic defect an acceptable exception along with health of the mother, rape and incest.
Nancy Ward
Northeast side
Nothing as important . . .
Not immigration, not climate change, not hunger, not education, not healthcare, not taxes, not the First Amendment, not the Second Amendment.
Without the right to vote, which could be taken away by the Republican Party, we no longer live in a democracy.
Roger Engels
Oro Valley
Women bear the brunt
Re: the April 23 article “Abortion bill passes.”
With no thanks to the Republican-led Arizona Legislature, and unless Gov. Doug Ducey rejects the measure, pregnant women carrying genetically abnormal fetuses will now be banned from having abortions.
In addition, doctors who perform abortions will be charged with felonies. If enacted into law, women will bear the brunt of this new restriction, forced to birth and care for children with limited prognosis for an independent life of their own.
Republican legislators appeal to our collective emotions: Save the baby! But where is the passion for life once a child is born? Throughout a medically-challenged child’s life (often with multiple surgeries/interventions/medications) and again at the end of the mother’s natural life, who will take care of these severely disabled children/adults? Where is that discussion?
I’ll believe your passion is real when you do more for children after they are born than before they are born.
Ashley Sweeney
Oro Valley