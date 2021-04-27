Letters to the Editor April 27

Keep Reid Park Zoo open
Over the past several months, there's been a multitude of letters regarding the Reid Park Zoo and Barnum Hill. Some of the letters thought that, due to the animals' mental and physical stress and lack of freedom, zoos don't even have the right to exist.
If there were no more zoos, high-income persons could still travel to different continents and see exotic animals in the flesh. Low-income persons can only see animals in the flesh in zoos because they can't afford to travel to see lions, rhinos and elephants in Africa.
When an animal in the wild is injured or sick, that animal is going to be a Sunday dinner for a lucky predator. Zoos have veterinarians that can usually heal or mend a sick or injured animal or, at the very least, relieve the animal of some pain.
Closing down zoos is a very short-sighted and elite way of thinking.
Douglas R. Holm
East side
Ice rink addition welcomed
Congratulation to Tucson for finally considering the addition of an ice rink complex to the Kino Sports Center. What a godsend that will be for all the youth and adults that would love to have a rink to skate in year round.
Thank you in advance for seeing that this development succeeds.
Nadine Fork
Oro Valley
Recall State Rep. Finchem
State Rep. Mark Finchem is unfit to serve in our legislature. Those who have followed him on social media know that he is a vocal and avid member of Oath Keepers, a radical right-wing, anti-government militia group.
In recognition of his zealous affiliation with Oath Keepers, Finchem was paid over $6,000 to spread misinformation about our national election and recruit participants for the Jan. 6 assault on our Capitol.
Although he did not address the mob as planned, Finchem marched with them, and tweeted encouragement throughout the attack and incited violence.
Three members of the Oath Keepers who have since been indicted for conspiracy related to the insurrection admitted that the group had been preparing for a civil war since November 2020.
There is no place in our government for those who would seek to overthrow it. Finchem must be removed from office. If you are a registered voter in LD 11, go to recallfinchem.com for the nearest location to sign his recall petition.
Dr. Rachel Rulmyr
Oro Valley
Arizona GOP a joke
Re: the April 26 article "Ariz. GOP persists with election falsehoods."
In continuing the Big Lie put forth by the losing party after our 2020 elections, the Arizona Senate Republicans have managed to portray our great, diverse state as even dumber than Florida.
This is not an easy feat, yet their latest boneheaded move has succeeded in doing just that. Cyber Ninjas, really? No reputable firm overseeing one more recount of an already certified election that was declared to be of the highest integrity? You are making the entire state a laughingstock!
This may seem radical, but maybe if the GOP could come up with some realistic policies that matter to voters, rather than conspiracy theories and white supremacist dog whistles, they wouldn’t have to lie and cheat to win. It’s an affront to our democracy and I for one, am sick of it.
Marion Rogers
Foothills
Enjoying a look into the past
Just wanted to say "thank you" for the well-written, fascinating historical articles such as Western Women, Mine Tales and Street Smarts about our old Arizona.
I really enjoy reading about real life in Arizona as opposed to the glossy Hollywood version of gunfights, ranching and Indian wars. Please continue to give us well-researched articles such as theses.
Eleanor Arnold
Northeast side
What Trumpers don't get
The question should be simple. Either there was election fraud in the 2020 presidential election or there wasn't election fraud. There is no in-between. There either was or there wasn't.
If there was no election fraud, then Donald Trump and his Republican supporters are lying. If there was election fraud, then Trump and his Republican supporters are incompetent because they were unable to convince 50 plus judges (many of whom Trump appointed) and the Supreme Court (three of which Trump appointed) that there was election fraud.
Neither of those options are good for Trump or for Republicans. So why do Trump and his Republican supporters continue to talk about something that suggests they are either lying or incompetent?
The answer is that they believe Americans are not smart enough to know the difference. They believe Americans are "marks" and can be convinced of anything. Let's prove them wrong!
Dennis Widman
Green Valley
No moral high ground
re: the April 24 letter "Vaccine passports show that you care."
On April 24, one writer claimed that those who choose to reject an experimental COVID vaccine are "not very caring about their fellow man and frankly, not very smart."
Another complained that if an unvaccinated military "were spreading a deadly disease (which they very well could be unaware of), we are not safe. They could be killing us."
I wish every vaccinated person only the best. I hope they feel safer and more hopeful. However, please don't try and claim moral superiority over those who aren't.
After all, the vaccinated can still spread the virus to others as well and therefore help no one but themselves. Perhaps that makes them "not very caring about their fellow man and frankly, not very smart."
Richard Peddy
East side
Dig into TPD, Daily Star
Re: the April 24 article "Deputy cleared in January shooting."
The Arizona Daily Star's article about a sheriff's deputy being cleared of any wrong doing is one of many instances of Tucson's history of "shoot first and ask questions later" law enforcement policy.
Instead of spending so much time writing about basketball coaches and other mindless dribble, the Star could better spend its time investigating the history of Tucson's police and sheriff's department records in regard to why they are so many fatal shootings that are questionable and not resolved.
Like what happened with George Floyd in Minneapolis, police brutality exists here as well, particularly with individuals of Mexican descent. I have and will continue to express my concerns about Tucson's questionable law enforcement practices to the U.S. attorney general as well as our president.
Zachary Shnek
Northwest side
The unkindness of strangers
While enjoying a peaceful early-morning run on the Loop today, a cyclist riding towards me called out “[expletive] idiot” as he passed me. I was the only other user on that stretch of the path and was keeping far to the right, so the only (unreasonable) explanation I could deduce was that I was wearing a mask.
How can doing something to protect my health and the health of others be offensive? I certainly haven’t heard of any evidence that mask wearing actually harms others.
Perhaps that cyclist hasn’t been personally affected by COVID and isn’t moved by the ongoing daily new cases and deaths. I recommend the PBS NewsHour’s “In Memoriam” segment, which tells the stories of individuals of all ages and backgrounds who lost their lives to COVID.
Their grieving families and the desire to keep my family and others free from such horror, compel me to continue taking precautions when out in public.
Sarah Almodovar
Midtown
Irresponsible gun ownership
I am not writing about taking away anyone's right to own a firearm. I am writing about being responsible. My spouse and I stopped at the entrance on the east side of the Tucson Mountains.
While looking at the signs, we noticed the many bullet holes in the one saying not to discharge your weapon in the park. We looked at the signs as we drove through the park and noticed that some irresponsible gun owners had shot up virtually all of the signs along the road all the way to Sandario Road.
We don't know who you are, but you are irresponsible and should not be allowed to have a gun. You violate rules and endanger the public. Ask yourself, "where did my bullet go?"
Michelle Lynn
Three Points
Real solutions needed for water
Wouldn't it be nice to have a real governor instead of a Donald Trump clone?
One who was looking out for the welfare of the people instead of scoring political points?
Arizona has a real emergency and no one is addressing it. We are in the midst of a severe drought that might last for a 1,000 years (like the last big one).
Our governor should be negotiating with the Mexican government to construct a joint Saltwater Desalinization Facility in the Gulf of California powered by solar/tidal/wind/solar-thermal technologies.
We have plenty of good examples in the Middle East and a properly sized facility could provide water for Mexico and Southern Arizona.
For all you real estate developers and sales people: What's the value of a foothills mansion without water?
Dennis Rezabek
Green Valley
Correction
Monday's letter "Udall deserving of honor" erroneously credited Stewart Udall with having a brief pro basketball career and with losing an eye. It was his brother, Morris King "Mo" Udall, who played basketball professionally and lost an eye.