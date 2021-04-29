Letters to the Editor April 29

The kindness of an officer
I took my elderly neighbor (I’m not so young myself) to the airport today and found that there was no airport assistance or curbside check-in. We had two 50-pound suitcases, a carry-on and needed a wheelchair.
Officer Ralph Brown, with Tucson Police and on duty at the airport, came to our rescue. He saw to it that we got the help we needed, and I was able to get her checked in at the counter. Thanks to all at United Airlines, but a special thanks to Officer Brown.
Ruth Hanon
East side
A hit and a miss
Re: the April 18 article “Brnovich sinks into absurdity.”
Tim Steller’s Sunday article hit and missed. I agree with his characterization of Attorney General of Arizona Mark Brnovich as a self promoter who files frivolous lawsuits to boost his image to the uneducated and uninformed. A hit.
On the other hand, Brnovich is likely to fail at his lawsuits because there is no National Environmental Protection Act. I wrote NEPA documents for 30 years and was a co-author of an Environmental Impact Statement which set guidelines and territory on National Forest land for Spotted Owl management in California that remained in place for many years.
NEPA is an acronym for the National Environmental Policy Act. Miss. This may seem trivial, but accuracy in lawsuits and in journalism is important. Now, back to the funnies.
DeAnn Zwight
Southwest side
A tale of two guys
I want to tell a tale of two guys from Michigan. We both were born in Michigan. We both relocated to Southern Arizona. Our similarities end there. I embraced and respected the people, culture and beauty that is Southern Arizona and yearned for acceptance. I have been accepted.
The other guy is doing anything but. He is a known and proud elections conspiracy theorist. There is nothing wrong with that even though my dictionary defines conspiracy as a secret plan by a group to do something unlawful or harmful.
But he is running for Secretary of State of Arizona, and I vehemently oppose this. I tried to raise my concerns in private with no response. Henceforth I will air my grievances in public. Good day, Mark Finchem.
Timothy Cook
Midtown
Reverting to the past
I knew it was just a matter of time before someone in Congress would have us, I mean the USA, revert to a period in mankind’s development from the pseudo-civilization of northern Europe’s very early Middle Ages.
History books refer to these centuries as the period of the emergence of the Anglo-Saxons. That took place, more or less, 1,400 years ago. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene wants the establishment of an Anglo Saxon Caucus, in Congress no less.
Why not shoot for the Garden of Eden prior to the expulsion?
I thank the Tooth Fairy every day for giving me a modicum of intelligence.
Hal Bardach
Southwest side
Sensible politicians needed
In 2021, January thru mid April, the U.S. has seen 148 mass shootings. Surveys show a majority of the American people calling for sensible gun control laws and regulations. From Congress we hear only a determination to defend the Second Amendment.
Please recognize what the politician’s mantra is: an admission they have not a clue about solving this gun problem. A few solutions have come forth only to be drowned out by the mantra. Possible solutions need hearing and debate, not to be dismissed out of hand.
The gun issue is the classic “between a rock and a hard place” quandary. Those who see a need for guns and a desire to retain the Second Amendment must think seriously about their future candidate choices.
If we do not, if we keep placing floundering minds in charge of our government, we ourselves will continue to suffer from their incompetent leadership, and we may find ourselves without both our guns and our Second Amendment.
Spencer Elliott
Oro Valley
In favor of Concept G
Concept G (North expansion) is the least expensive option after Concept A (No expansion). Parkland is prime real estate, and it makes no sense (financially, environmentally, socially, culturally) to give it away. It is expensive.
Replacing the green space taken by the zoo expansion concepts B, C and D would cost at least somewhere between $15-25 million. And the city has yet to identify 4.5 acres available in central Tucson to purchase that would offset the loss of 4.5 acres of green space proposed in these concepts.
Even if a location was found, the cost to purchase the real estate, tear down whatever is there and reconfigure it into parkland with amenities would be way more expensive than Concept G.
We are not in a position to lose any green space. The climate crisis and quality-of-life crisis are here. Concept G is the only win-win option that preserves parkland and allows the zoo to expand in a socially and environmentally responsible manner.
Wendy Sampson
Midtown
Let the red panda go
I have lived on Reid Park’s southern edge for 15 years. We support modified Concept G because, at 4.3 acres, it does not take more land than the original plan, expands the zoo into hardscape as opposed to paving green space, saves Barnum Hill and the duck pond and maintains the present zoo entrance.
It would only take a few maintenance sheds. The cost is low. Those most affected should be given priority for input. I don’t plan to visit the poor red panda as it burns in 115-degree heat with fighter jets screaming overhead as a mob of gawkers yells and points while it trembles with anxiety at the hordes paying $100 per family and wearing panda T-shirts at $29.99 each.
“Step right up and see the Pathway to Asia, tortured animals biting themselves in anxiety as humans try to climb in for the perfect selfie” is not my style, but to each their own. Just don’t steal our park space for this greedy, cruel circus.
Saba Bennett
Midtown
Concept G for me
As an avid Reid Park user, I am so grateful that Barnum Hill and the south duck pond will remain for free public use and support migrating birds and local fauna. Still, I urge the mayor and council to protect all of Reid Park’s green space.
In which case, Concept G is the best decision if the zoo is allowed to expand. By turning hardscape like the parking lot into zoo habitat, we can avoid cutting down trees and disrupting the flow of Reid Park.
In fact, I imagine a Reid Park that includes more free green space. Instead of the baseball fields being turned into zoo, what if they were transformed into urban forests, planted with more trees and native plants?
What if the community could design this flagship park as an anchor to help us combat climate change and offer forest bathing to Tucsonans. Did you know the park decreases the heat island effect?
Please contact the mayor and support Concept G. “G” for green! “G” for me!
Chrysta Faye
Midtown
These opposites are true
Re: the April 27 article “Two opposites can be true at the same time.”
Thank you to Renee Schafer Horton for her op-ed about how two apparently opposite things can both express truths about issues and how people in conversation can express those differences in a civil manner.
As John B. Oakes, a long-ago New York Times Opinion page editor wrote, “Diversity of opinion is the lifeblood of democracy. … The minute we begin to insist that everyone think the same way we think, our democratic way of life is in danger.”
Let’s all make a greater effort to really hear diverse opinions and viewpoints. Valuing diversity in all its forms serves our democracy and our everyday lives well.
Nancy Smith
Midtown
A rancher’s take on sustainability
With Earth Day on my mind, I want to share what sustainability means to me.
As a rancher in San Simon, a business owner and conservationist, my answer is grounded in the definition of resilience: the capacity to recover quickly. Ranchers in the West face extreme drought conditions, increasing temperatures and intense wildfire seasons.
These climate factors stress not only livestock numbers and business finances but also wildlife and a landscape’s ability to remain healthy. For example, our cattle graze in a carefully managed plan, with water sources also available to wildlife, so that the healthy cattle, forages and wildlife can co-exist.
I want my business decisions to positively affect the natural resources, ecological diversity and economic viability of the land, while raising nutritious beef.
I am optimistic about the future because ranching families manage their businesses with a “leave it better than you found it” approach. While Earth Day comes once a year, every day is Earth Day for ranchers.
Amber Morin
Graham County
Recount everything
I understand that the Arizona GOP, in keeping with their demand for a hand recount of the over 2 million ballots in Maricopa County done by a Trump-loving company they hired, now want a recount of the Federal Census for Arizona, claiming the count was wrong and that GOP counties have increased population sufficiently to warrant more members of the House of Representatives.
At this point, this post is sarcastic cynicism, but could become fact at any moment.
Kathleen Edelman
West side
Police reaction too severe
Re: the April 25 article “1 verdict, then 6 police killings in 24 hours.”
What if officers carried mace and used it first before their gun? Mace spray is advertised to go 12 feet. That would have been well out of range of the 16-year-old girl with a steak knife in Ohio.
Or the guy in North Carolina trying to escape a warrant. Or the guy in Massachusetts who claimed to have a bomb. Or the Texas neighborhood tiff gone bad, plus the shooting of a man on a bus.
Or the guy in California with a metal bar who was car bashing. Only one had a gun but all six died. Maybe it’s time for some training in other modes of capture? Maybe the baton?
Lenna Burnham
Oro Valley
Toxic Tucson
Animals are sentient creatures. Zoos are inhumane, especially small zoos. We humans need green spaces and trees to provide necessary oxygen and shade.
Where is the impetus for the Million Trees the mayor promised by 2030? Instead, Tucson’s trees are being decimated. At TCC and all over Tucson, mature trees are giving way to cement.
No matter the direction of the Reid Park Zoo expansion, more trees will be lost. We, the thousands who love Reid Park, will be deafened and displaced by the zoo’s continual construction for years to come.
Tucson made the list of the worst cities to drive in. Tucson’s air pollution is bad. More ugly buildings are popping up with disregard to water use, despite our 12 years of drought.
Let’s face the facts: The Old Pueblo is a mess. Please help improve our own human habitat and leave the zoo alone.
Susana Manzana
Downtown
Reid Park Zoo misinformation
I admire community advocacy but not misinformation.
The Reid Park Zoo is the opposite of a big, heat-generating hardscape.
There’s very little concrete at all and certainly not in the animal habitats. The Zoo grounds are like a lush botanical garden and not the “heat island” they’re being called.
It’s always been central in the Reid Park Zoo expansion plans to preserve existing trees wherever possible and add more, increasing shade and green space.
Also, Reid Park Zoo is about welcoming as many people as possible, to see the animals and be inspired to care about their survival.
Want to visit the zoo? Go to the zoo’s website and find out about the “Culture Pass,” which provides a way to visit for free. You’ll also find many other ways the RPZ reaches out to the public. Then visit, see for yourself, and spread the word — the actual information!
Sarah Kim
East side
Charlatans among us
Charlatans. Do you know what they are? I’m guessing no. They take advantage of your lack of knowledge to get you to willingly give them power and money.
Whether Marxism, BLM, Antifa, climate change, magnetic pole flipping or political movements, they never quit trying. They work alone and in global organizations.
They depend on your blind acceptance of their promises and arguments, plus your need to be a part of an “in” group. Educate yourselves, people. Never stop questioning everything, including your own beliefs. It is never too late to take back your power.