Letters to the Editor April 4

Reject hate; open your heart to love
The recent presidential election revealed that the Civil War is not over yet. Laws were passed but laws alone can not change people’s hearts.
The war against racism won’t be over until we all become colorblind and we open our hearts to each other no matter the color of our skin.
We are on the verge on conquering space. Now it’s time to conquer prejudice on our home planet.
Jay Quick
North side
The ‘big lie’
ad infinitum
The Arizona Senate, led by Karen Fann, is about to spend hundreds of thousands of our tax dollars to investigate the state election results using a hand count and machine examinations already performed and upheld by state courts.
In addition, they have hired a corporation headed by a CEO who has promoted the “big lie” and others (QAnon) on the internet in posts which have been deleted but uncovered by the press.
If this fishing expedition fails to agree with their beliefs what then? More investigation? If it does, then who else can possibly believe it was a fair investigation?
Stop wasting our taxes and park your caboose in another state.
John Kuisti
West side
Racial disparities
in police shootings
Recently we have seen mass shooters in Georgia and Colorado kill 18 people.
Both were arrested and taken to jail. One was wounded by gunshot. Both remain in custody awaiting justice.
George Floyd never made it to jail. He was accused of passing a counterfeit $20 bill.
If you wonder why a movement like Black Lives Matter exists, you may need to go back to school on our nation’s principal doctrine of “equal justice for all.” You may also want to look at the rates of police shootings of Blacks and non-whites versus shootings of whites.
As an old white man, I am disgusted by the tolerance of the culture in the U.S. for allowing this to continue.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
No helpful solutions
from DC on racial strife
One on hand, people with whom I associate don’t label America as a “racist” country. On the other, there is a willingness to acknowledge that “racism” still exists.
Of importance, none of us has heard of a viable solution from any legitimate source, including Washington, D.C.
Instead, and regrettably, here’s what is heard from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a member of Congress whose only purpose seems to be, as is said, scoring political points and feeding her narrative.
With a large reported increase in migrants seeking entry to our southern border, she claims that referring to migrants coming to the U.S. as a “surge” is a white supremacist dog whistle.
Got it? Aside from the misuse of the word “surge,” maybe more time ought to be spent in changing the narrative. From both sides. Or maybe changing whom we rely on to provide solutions to the problem of “racism.”
Don Weaver
Midtown
Women’s Basketball program deserves more recognition
While recently eating at a local deli, I noticed all the great posters recognizing our men’s basketball program under Lute Olsen. Hopefully a similar poster has been or will be made to honor Adia Barnes, her assistants, and players.
Barnes reminds me of when Lute came to Arizona and brought greatness and integrity to the program. This has been lost recently with corruption and cheating. Barnes is changing that with the women’s program.
This team has become a true role model for my granddaughter Charlotte. They have showed her that the sky is the limit for what she can accomplish.
In her room are two photographs, one with her and Sam Thomas. The other is last year’s team with her sitting with them. She would love to have a great team poster to also go on the wall!
Mark Campbell
Amado
Isn’t ‘freedom’ great?
“Freedom” to choose whether to be vaccinated against COVID includes the “freedom” to be infected, to infect other people, to fill hospital beds that people (with and without COVID) might need to live, and to threaten the lives and the families of medical people who take care of you while you exercise your “freedom.”
What a wonderful thing to be an American and have “freedom.”
Jerry Peek
Midtown