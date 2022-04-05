Letters to the Editor: April 5

Correct pronunciation of Sahuarita

Sahuarita is a Spanish word, yet many people pronounce it like a Middle Eastern word, Sarita. Sahuarita is a derivative of the Spanish word Saguaro. It means little saguaro. The "g" was later changed to an "h." If we can pronounce Saguaro correctly, we can certainly pronounce Sahuarita correctly as well. Sahuarita is pronounced phonetically as Sa..wa..ri..ta

The city government and the schools should begin a campaign to support and adopt the correct Spanish pronunciation of Sahuarita.

Pedestrians hit by cars

I would like to add another perspective to the problem of pedestrians being hit by cars. When I was growing up, you crossed the street at your own risk. When you drove, you recognized that you were no match for a truck, and when you walked you knew that you had to look out for cars. Nowadays, with crosswalks, safety lanes and crossing lights, the younger among us frequently don't even look at the traffic and enter the street assuming drivers will pay attention to the situation. I see this all the time (along with headsets). This is obviously not to excuse drivers, but it is a consideration.

Fossil fuel dependency woes

As the pandemic has shown us, the rejection of common-sense measures (such as wearing a mask) to save lives and protect our economy was all too political. The same is easily said about our fossil fuel dependency, and rising prices of food and gas. We have once again decided to react poorly as opposed to preventing these issues in the first place.

TEP, and many other utility companies, have elected to pass the buck to their customers, raising rates in tandem with gas prices. This is wrong, especially as we head into what will almost certainly be another record-breaking hot summer, with an even greater need for AC use. Curing our addiction to fossil fuels would not only halt the cycle of hotter summers but also buffer us against volatile market prices. After all, the sun is free. Arizona has the potential to be one of the leading states for renewable energy in the U.S. Now is the time for TEP to phase out its fossil fuels.

Insanity now, hope in election

For all of your numerous Trump haters, please look around you today. An average family is experiencing a $5,200 annual cost increase due to inflation. Energy costs, particularly gasoline, have skyrocketed, which I believe is primarily due to the administration’s intentional hindrance of fossil fuel production in an effort to drive prices so high that green energy costs may be competitive. Thousands of people are crossing our southern border daily, and I think the administration is making no attempt to enforce our current immigration laws. Crime is soaring, criminals are not being held accountable, and the police are vilified. I think many schools have abrogated the primary goal of teaching our children to read, write and do math. And I think the mainstream press has lied or avoided investigation and reporting of several news events negatively impacting the Democratic Party or the administration, that have now become reality. It is insanity, but hope is in the political massacre this November.

Vote them out

Arizona state legislators continue to enact laws that they know will be challenged in court. Side-by-side articles in the April 2 Daily Star cite lawsuits which have already been filed or probably will be filed. Whenever this happens, it is we, the taxpayers, who foot the bill. I am extremely tired of thoughtless legislators passing laws that will cost us hundreds of thousands or even millions of our hard-earned dollars. I think the majority party in the Arizona Legislature does not care about the taxpayers who are their constituents. Show them what you think of their disregard for our welfare; vote them out of office in November.

Chris Rock/Will Smith slap

May I offer an alternative take on this sorry event?

Comedians have taken offense at Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock, overlooking the fact that their stock in trade is figurative slaps at others so as to raise consciousness in their audiences — "Listen up!" What Chris Rock did was to draw specific attention to Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia. Alopecia is a medical affliction — commentary on it is decidedly not funny, as Rock claimed, and it is nobody's business but hers.

It was Rock who crossed a line by gratuitously mocking a woman who bravely appeared as she is in public (yes, still lovely). I'm surprised that Will didn't deck him. An open-handed slap is not violence. It was a totally understandable expression of extreme personal offense to a cheap pun targeted at his vulnerable wife. Bravo, Will!

All the rest — race, sexism, "privilege" — is irrelevant. It was Rock, who by verbally assaulting Jada, had failed to see the line drawn by common respect.

Border problems

Wake up, Arizona! Judging by the contents of these pages, we are fixated on investigating crime at the Oscars and settling old scores with Donald Trump while our border with Mexico disappears. At the very least, we should acknowledge that a horrendous problem exists and is likely to become much worse in the near future as the feckless Biden administration pursues additional measures to ensure the free flow of northbound undocumented immigrants. I think the scheduled suspension of Title 42 will increase the pressure on an already overworked border patrol, and the demand on local government for social services and public security will increase immensely. I can understand why the Republican donor class desires an expanded source of cheap labor, and it is all too obvious that Democrat Party leaders are avidly seeking to balloon the ranks of new progressive voters, but someone has to look out for the well-being of our existing populace.

Broadway construction delays

Re: the March 27 article "Excitement on 'Sunshine Mile'."

After reading Tim Steller's column on a project approved in 1989, I drove down Broadway this past Saturday. I noticed nobody working on the road that's nine months behind schedule. I later drove on campus and saw construction workers hard at work on Grand Challenges Building on the same Saturday. There seems to be no rush to finish Broadway.

Both Joe Biden and Sen. Mark Kelly have raved about the new American Infrastructure plan. I hope they don't take 33 years to plan and finish those projects like the Broadway widening. If so, those projects may not be finished till 2055-2060.

Ukraine, end the carnage

Ex-President Trump, what are you thinking?

Pick up the phone and call your very good friend who you call a genius and tell him to end the carnage in Ukraine. That’s the least you can do for mankind. Put on your big-boy pants and do it!

Thank you.

