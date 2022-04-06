Letters to the Editor: April 6

Congress hurting good bills

Congress introduced a good bill last year called the America Competes Act, which would help American businesses better compete with China and other emerging countries. But our leaders just couldn't help themselves. The House tacked on all sorts of unpopular legislation and policies in the name of pandering to unions and other special interests. This bill is now facing an uncertain future, and deservedly so. It would make a number of sweeping changes to federal labor law that I think would hurt local Arizona businesses while doing little to advance the rights of workers. In fact, it would chip away at workers’ rights to privacy and remove the secret ballot vote during union elections. These are not popular policies. They would threaten local businesses and undermine our economy. That should be reason enough for Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema to fix it by taking out these union giveaways.

Dennis Rizzello

South side

Right to vote

Why does the GOP want to limit voting rights?

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), who chairs the committee responsible for electing Republican senators, has produced an “11-point plan to rescue America.” It dramatically raises taxes on people who earn less than $100,000 and ends Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act.

Trump gave the very rich a trillion-dollar tax break. Perhaps because the GOP has decided the middle class and poor need to make up for that loss, the GOP doesn't want to allow anyone to vote that may not appreciate this plan.

Janet C. Pipes

Northwest side

Gray water policy failure rests with city

Re: the April 4 article "Gray water policy not making an impact."

The problem with Tucson’s moribund gray water ordinance is a lack of vision and scope on the part of the city. The ordinance needs to move beyond requiring stub-outs to mandating builders install a complete gray water system in any new build.

This policy could be phased in over a period of several years, with a bonus to builders installing gray water systems ahead of the deadline in the form of a discount on permit fees. Additionally, educating Tucson water users about gray water benefits and incentives in the form of inserts into water bills should be implemented, along with coordinating with Pima County. By radically increasing use of gray water to provide irrigation to trees in new builds, heat island effects would also be reduced. Only by “normalizing” the installation and use of gray water systems will we be able to reach critical water conservation goals necessary to keep our community liveable.

Dawn-Starr Crowther

Northwest side

Immigration/Title 42

Re: the April 3 article "Vulnerable Dems warn Biden about reopening asylum."

Masquerading as a public-health initiative, I think Title 42 is trumped-up political policy intended to arouse the tribal, anti-migrant urges so prevalent in America nowadays. And since we now possess the tools to control COVID-19, Title 42’s public-health claims have become irrelevant. America must honor its commitments under law and international treaty to protect those needing asylum. “Vulnerable” senators, including Mark Kelly, who are pressing Biden to prolong Title 42 rules want America to ignore those commitments.

The “vulnerables” are also making a political mistake that will de-energize their strongest supporters. Don’t they remember the 2014 Senate races when five vulnerable incumbents and four other Democratic candidates begged then-President Obama to delay expansion of the DACA policy? Democrats’ timid messaging, aimed at a few moderate voters, cost them thousands of left-leaners’ votes and nine Senate seats.

Sen. Kelly: Do the right thing! End Title 42! Your supporters who haven’t yet lost faith in you are your best bet for reelection.

Jim Christ

East side

Don't end Title 42

Re: the April 3 article "Vulnerable Dems warn Biden about reopening asylum."

In fiscal year 2021 there was a record 1.7 million encounters of undocumented entrants at the border. Just six months into fiscal year 2022, Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz recently stated that within days, there will be 1 million encounters. In February, there was a large increase in encounters of undocumented entrants in the Yuma Sector over February last year. The Biden administration's CDC has announced a May 23 ending of Title 42, put in place under Trump because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been used to quickly remove about 50% to 60% of undocumented entrants, many single adults. Immigration activists within the administration have for months pushed to end it. Meanwhile, the new omicron variant BA.2 is circulating. Even Democrat Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema oppose lifting Title 42. It is believed that a flood upon a flood will occur. Border Patrol agents are already inundated, exhausted, stressed and their morale at record lows. I think Biden should be impeached for his deliberate unwillingness to secure the border.

Martin Wagman

Green Valley

War in Ukraine

The inhumane, unjustified attack on the people of Ukraine by Russia under Vladimir Putin is almost unbelievable in the 21st century. Who could imagine that a major world power would make an unprovoked attack on another nation, lie to its citizens and the world about nonexistent provocation and then launch an attack that brutally kills thousands of innocent people and destroys the country's infrastructure?

Oh, that's right. I guess the Iraqis could believe this.

Bruce Hilpert

North side

Gather the information first

Re: the April 4 article "Gray water policy not making an impact."

Once again, our community’s lack of enthusiasm for gray water use is represented as a failure. It may actually be a blessing.

From 2008-2010, Pima County and Tucson conducted an extensive water/wastewater study, consisting of over 30 public meetings. During that time, we learned that our gravity-based sewer system was operating under a water deficit. To keep the miles of sewer lines functioning, the county had to inject millions of gallons of water into those lines each year.

The use of low-flow fixtures, and the increased use of gray water, contributed to this deficit. The more we remove water from the sewer system, the more we have to add water back to ensure that sewer system continues to function.

This is yet another example of our city’s failure to get all the information before passing feel-good legislation.

Colette Altaffer

Midtown

Truth does not have a shelf life

Politicians and news pundits are now weaponizing their version of critical race theory, which, as far as I can tell, is anything that challenges their worldview concerning race. That’s not what CRT is. Technically speaking, CRT is taught in law schools. What some do with this issue is akin to a magic trick. They take a cup of conspiratorial crap, add a few inflammatory zingers and ... Abracadabra! ... all of a sudden there are billions of barrels of bull excrement gushing through social media.

Remember the birther controversy? When that racist, xenophobic nonsense got to be a tired, old trope, Trump dumped it saying, “I don’t want to talk about that anymore.” Why? Because he and every professional purveyor of lies knows that falsehoods have a shelf life, whereas the truth does not.

If the violent strategy of “legitimate political discourse” is applied to the newly imagined crisis of CRT, then that has the real potential of endangering the lives of teachers, administrators and school district representatives and their loved ones.

Melvin Brinkley

Downtown

