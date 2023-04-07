Lasting wisdom

Re: the March 14 article “Government races to reassure U.S. that banking system is safe.”

In this article about the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, Michael Barr was quoted as saying, “We need to have humility and conduct a careful and thorough review of how we supervised and regulated this firm, and what we should learn from this experience.”

It is profoundly professional to take this clear-eyed look at the facts, and take responsibility. It is the good governance we deserve.

From Congress and the Arizona state legislature, I would settle for ‘thoughtful and measured’ instead of the stampede to ‘uproot and trash’ things along party lines. Hollow victories may pile up, but there is no lasting wisdom.

Ted Morrison

Midtown

Indictment of Donald Trump

I want to say this as simply as I can. Our society lives under law and order. If Trump broke laws, he is to be treated as all other people alleged to have done the same thing. In his trial, if there is enough compelling evidence on paper and with witnesses, he should be found guilty and sentenced as other people committing the same crime. If there is not enough evidence, he should be found not guilty and let go. Outside of that — violence, protests, requiring testimony by the prosecutor to Congress, firing the prosecutor and replacing them with someone the party in power prefers — all are outside the realm of law and order in our society.

Vivian Harte

Southwest side

Lets treat guns like cars

Re: the March 30 article “We should change the second amendment.”

The writer hit the nail on the head regarding “updating” the provisions of the Second Amendment. I’d like to provide one alternative, sensible requirement to own a gun, but wouldn’t require an amendment. Liability insurance, just like what is required to drive a car in 49 of the 50 states.

An assault weapon can cause much more death and carnage than any car and the car owners exercise more caution to protect their investment. The insurance companies will do all of the background checks before insuring a bad risk, just like auto insurers. There should be heavy fines or incarceration for offenders.

The motivating factor would be pure greed. Let the insurance companies make billions while claiming to save children’s lives while while the NRA and gun makers will make fewer billions remaining complicit fewer deaths. The lobbying industry will be happy and the greedy politicians will still get their blood money.

Gerry Wolter

SaddleBrooke

Reality check

Mass shootings and the need for action: Online, read Andrew Hay’s April 24, 2019, article, “A brief history of airline security, hijackings, and metal detectors.” It begins, “Between May 1961 and the end of 1972, there were 159 aircraft hijackings in United States airspace.” Those in power to “do something” reacted; thus was born the airport security systems that continue to evolve.

If only those in power to do something would admit to reality and sit down with those who want sensible gun management and take even baby steps towards solutions. Desmond Tutu wisely said, “There is only one way to eat an elephant: one bite at a time. Everything in life that seems daunting, overwhelming, or even impossible can be accomplished, overcome, by taking on just a little at a time.”

The elephant is huge. It will take a while, but the time is now. We must vote; we must elect those who will take on the elephant, not those who will simply shoot it.

Camille Gannon

West side

Hail to Stormy!

There once was a woman named Stormy, who meets an ex-prez who was horny

She started to squeal

On the arrogant heel

He then denied date-nite with Stormy

Then Michael the lawyer did pay

To keep troublesome Stormy at bay

To prison he went, his loyalty spent

All Hail, All Hail to Stormy!

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

What is harmful

Has any child been maimed or killed by viewing a drag show or meeting a drag queen? No.

Has any child been maimed or killed by a person who obtained firearms legally or illegally? Yes.

Yet our current crop of legislators are getting thoroughly exercised by the former and tabling attempts to resolve mass murders of our children. The number of deaths of children caused by firearms has recently surpassed the previous cause (auto crashes), according to studies done by the CDC. There have been many attempts to resolve this heinous statistic, but they immediately caused a backlash by gun owners, producers and politicians screaming about 2nd Amendment rights. None of the mass school shooters used muskets and the 2nd Amendment did not address guns with huge magazines that can destroy many people at one clip. So, please, figure out a solution to the threat that is overtaking our country instead of just saying “no” to the current proposals on the table.

Cindy Soffrin

Northeast side

Counter protesting

I said I would, so Saturday morning I got up, made my “Please Lock Him Up” sign and went to 22nd and Alvernon where the Trumpers hang out.

To my surprise, nobody was there. I stayed two hours and had a good time. People drove by and honked and waved and that kept me smiling. I didn’t get any negative feedback from anybody.

When I got home I was told they hang out on Sunday. I got my message out without any stress, so it was a good day.

Robert McNeil

Midtown

Arizona’s water crisis

A small step in the solution to Arizona’s water crisis? Will Rogers is reported to have said, “If you find yourself in a hole, stop digging.” Arizona’s water future is certainly in a hole, the current 20+ year long-term drought, pending cuts to Colorado River CAP water, ground water aquifers over pumping and wells going dry. A potential first step that must be considered is to stop digging private swimming pools and artificial lakes. Additionally, steps must be taken to retire these existing water wasters.

Michael Brown

Sierra Vista

Peaceful protest

Was the small peaceful protest in New York City by Donald J. Trump followers due to all of his violent followers are in jail or waiting for trial?

James McLin

East side

Rebounding in basketball is racist?

Re: the April 4 article “No place for hate in hoops.”

I have heard the terms “like a bar fight” and “barroom brawl” used hundreds of times in my 60-year athletic career with reference to boxing matches, football games, and, yes, basketball rebounding. Never have these terms, or their use, had any racial overtones or implications until South Carolina coach Dawn Staley decided that they were racial slurs against her team, and your sports writer PJ Brown fell into her trap and reported it as such. Indicating your upcoming game or match was going to be “like a bar fight” or “a barroom brawl” used to be a compliment to the toughness of your opponent (e.g. Rocky Marciano, Detroit Pistons, Pittsburg Steelers). Now, apparently, those terms are on the politically correct Do Not Use List. Would it have been abhorrent to PJ Brown if Dawn Staley had been the coach using those terms about Stanford or Iowa or LSU or anyone? I don’t think so.

Bill Mason

North side

Infill? In Pima Wash?

Re: the March 31 letter “Pima Wash zoning.”

Claiming Pima Wash through Quail Canyon is suitable for mega-development because it’s “infill” is scientifically far-fetched. No environment is more critical for maintaining “virgin desert” than wide riparian areas like Quail Canyon. It is precious, increasingly rare, and a vital wildlife habitat. Big, old-growth palo verdes and mesquites remain the dominant plants. Despite the former golf course’s minimal impact, Quail Canyon is still beautiful, supports diverse birdlife, and offers easy passage for traveling critters between the mountains and the river. Check it out — just east of Oracle, south of Rudasill. Or, for pictures go to frankstaub.com and type “Quail Canyon” in the search box.

True, there are some invasives — easily removed without building nearly 330 residential units, plus yet-to-be-defined holding tanks to manage monsoon floods.

Pima County treasures our natural heritage. Keep the current zoning of roughly one house per acre, and save Pima Wash.

Frank Staub