Letters to the Editor April 7

Show consideration for others: Wear a mask
Gov. Doug Ducey’s proclamation that “the virus is under control” reminds me of former President George W. Bush’s claim of “Mission Accomplished.” No it wasn’t and no it isn’t.
Please wear a mask, socially distance and get the vaccine. I hereby promise to do these safeguards for you and your family, please do the same for my family.
John Van Echo
West side
Rational gun laws are needed
A recent letter from a former Marine combat veteran stated his objection to assault weapons in civilian hands. I, too, am a former Marine Vietnam combat veteran, and I concur.
Assault rifles are intended to suppress enemy fire with overwhelming firepower, they are not designed for civilian use, even though irresponsible gun manufacturers choose to market them to the public as a macho need.
I am a gun owner and support responsible gun ownership. However, military style weapons do not belong in the hands of the general public. They are designed to kill humans en masse, and civilians do not need that capability.
Long range, .50 caliber-type sniper weapons also serve no civilian purpose. America needs to rethink and redefine the Second Amendment to meet modern society’s needs.
Carl Foster
Green Valley
Steller is wrong;
the border is a mess
Re: the March 28 article “Latest border panic overblown, spurred on for political reasons.”
Steller was in part basing his piece on Border Patrol stats of 100,000 migrants encountered at the border in February, many of them Central American families and unaccompanied children.
Steller cited other past Februaries with similar numbers, but not February 2020 under Trump when there were 30,000. Steller said journalists were being duped by border danger stories.
Since then, the Border Patrol released preliminary stats for March, showing 171,700 migrants were encountered of which 18,000 were unaccompanied children, double the numbers from February and setting a record.
There is the video of smugglers dropping two young migrant girls over the border wall, reports of a 6-month-old baby thrown into the Rio Grande River by smugglers and rescued by Texas officers, and a 9-year-old girl drowning.
Does Tim Steller still think the border panic is overblown, politically motivated and the news media being duped with border danger stories?
Michael Wayne
Midtown
Vaccine passports are immoral
Re: the April 4 article “No, vaccine passports do not illegally discriminate.”
Mr. Litman is dangerously wrong. Vaccine passports do indeed illegally discriminate. They subdivide the populace into classes of citizens, they totally ignore science concerning immunity and herd immunity, and they encourage a totalitarian government and corporatocracy.
Herd immunity requires not even close to 100% vaccination. Denying people access to society based on something they may not even require is the definition of discrimination.
COVID-19 is not magic; it is just another disease and follows the same rules as all the others. Belittling opponents in no way proves your position on the necessity of a vaccine passport, nor do irrelevant straw-man arguments.
Your fear should never override basic liberty.
William Werries
Marana
City needs to look after people without homes
Tucson needs to reinstate its well-thought-out homeless protocol. The protocol was established with input from multiple stakeholders and represents the city’s best effort to maintain public safety while providing wrap-around services to the homeless.
While I understand the pandemic required a temporary suspension in community outreach services, the wide availability of vaccines lessens the need for such precautions now.
With the suspension of the homeless protocol, neighborhoods have been left to handle the complexities of homelessness by themselves. I live near Navajo Wash, a pocket park located in Hedrick Acres.
Our neighborhood park does not have bathrooms, so sanitation is a real problem. The homeless often leave shopping carts of trash behind, including syringes and other drug paraphernalia.
Our park and community spirit are suffering as a result. We need to offer the homeless better options than sleeping on the streets, and we need to reclaim our parks and public spaces so all may enjoy them again.
Adrian Wurr
Midtown
Different water rates are illogical
I am appalled at the city of Tucson’s proposal to charge higher water rates outside the city. The information prepared for the CWAC, upon which the proposed increase will be based, avoids discussion of existing agreements regarding regional services at fair and equitable rates.
The survey of other jurisdictions is flawed, as well. Most annoyingly, the city’s incomprehensible billing structure currently charges me $33 a month service charge (essentially a 50% charge to email a bill), $18 for water, and $15 for miscellaneous fees and taxes. The public policies associated with this structure are opaque.
The worst elements of the increase are twofold. First, it violates prior agreements and will result in litigation that the city will likely lose.
Second, the new rates could encourage formation of new price-competitive water companies. Neither of these results are desirable and can be avoided be reassessing the city’s water rate structures in totality.
Curtis Lueck, Tucson Mountain resident, retired civil engineer
West side
Different water rates make up the difference
As every Arizonan knows, water is the lifeblood of the desert. However, for years, Tucson communities have been left sucking at straws compared to other Arizona cities.
Most major metropolitan areas, including Phoenix, Chandler, and Yuma, each operate under a differential water rate, which increases water rates for residents living in unincorporated areas who do not pay city taxes.
This system ensures fair funding channels for those living within incorporated cities. However, for years, Tucson water policy has allowed nearly a third of customers living outside of city limits to pay the same rates as city residents, creating a literal drought of funding for necessary infrastructure and environmental protection projects.
As an environmental justice advocate and Catalina Foothills resident, I urge the city to implement a differential water rate. Please encourage your Tucson City Council member to support this measure.
If you don’t pay city taxes, you shouldn’t pay city water rates. It’s that simple.
Amelia Marsh
Foothills
Keep your masks on
Re: the March 5 letter “A more intelligent use of COVID masks.”
This letter writer states that in her opinion we should not force people who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from the virus to wear masks. That group can still be carriers of the virus, and they should continue to wear masks. That is not too much to ask of anyone in an effort to contain the virus.
Elaine Bosman Karches
Northwest side
That better not be water you’re holding!
We know it’s illegal to provide water to migrants dying of thirst as they cross the Sonoran Desert. Now, in Georgia, you can be arrested for giving a water to people waiting in line to vote.
So be careful about going around armed with H²O. If you pull a bottle out at the wrong time, you could be in big trouble with those in charge of protecting America.
Alan Doan
SaddleBrooke
Help us stop migrant deaths
Re: the April 5 letter “Deaths on border belie Biden’s narrative.”
The letter writer may be unaware of the situation here in Arizona. We have many deaths right at our doorstep.
Humane Borders, in partnership with the Office of the Pima County Medical Examiner, posts information about migrant deaths beginning in 1981 (one set of human remains) through 2020 (227 sets of human remains).
We know there are many more people who simply have not been found yet. The deceased include babies and young children; the death of a 6-year-old girl here in 2019, for example, got a fair amount of press attention.
Sadly, no political party is free of responsibility for these deaths. Throughout the years, no matter who is president, volunteers have worked to save lives. Join us!
Dinah Bear
East side