Letters to the Editor April 8

‘Red states’ are
the poorly run ones
I find it amusing that the ex-occupant of 1600 W. Pennsylvania Ave. and many/most of his acolytes decry “poorly run states.” The reference was to “blue” (read: Democratic) states.
Rank pejoratives were the standard for this gormless group. Let’s get real. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, nine of the 10 poorest (with the highest percentage of the population living in poverty) states have both states’ senate and house of representatives controlled by Republicans.
In order they are Mississippi, Louisiana, Kentucky, Arkansas, West Virginia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee and South Carolina. The outlier at No. 3 is New Mexico.
Another metric is hunger. The Friends Committee on National Legislation (i.e. the Quakers) have compiled a list of the 10 states with the highest percentage of residents in hunger.
Nine of the 10 have both legislative bodies controlled by Republicans. In this instance, Tennessee and South Carolina were replaced by North Carolina and Texas. Again the outlier was New Mexico.
Poorly run states indeed.
Bernie Bennett
East side
School bus
a welcome sight
This morning, when I went outside to pick up my newspaper, a big, ugly TUSD school bus drove by my house. It was the most wonderful thing I have seen in months!
Al Kackley
East side
Fann’s audit threatens every Arizonan’s vote
Senate President Karen Fann is conducting a 2020 election audit based on the unsupported theory that Dominion voting machines were hacked. She has hired a man (Doug Logan) who was spreading this theory on Twitter to lead the audit.
Sydney Powell is being sued by Dominion for spreading this false theory. She defended herself last week by asserting “no reasonable person” could believe her claims “were truly statements of fact.”
So, Karen Fann is conducting an audit based on lies admitted in court and led by a man who tweeted and re-tweeted those lies. This is all at an expense of $150,000 to the taxpayers.
In my view, the expense to the voters is more. She is setting a precedent that the legislature can subpoena the voting records of any future election on the flimsiest pretext to do with them what they wish. They would have the power to cancel your vote if the election results don’t suit them.
Robert White
Foothills
Reform or eliminate the Senate filibuster
Senator Kyrsten Sinema, the fallacy behind using the filibuster for bipartisan legislation lies in the fact that the Senate majority leader allows or blocks legislation from going to committee or to a floor vote.
If the legislation never gets to the floor, the filibuster as a tool is a moot point. This is the tacit threat used by Mitch McConnell and Republicans during the 10 years they have controlled the Senate.
When McConnell warns about ending the filibuster, we already know what that would be like. It is easy to legislate with the current filibuster in place if legislation never makes it to a vote. Hence McConnell’s threat is disingenuous.
The voting rights act is too important not to pass. The current version of the filibuster is used as a threat or tool to kill legislation. It should be used as a non-open ended tool to encourage exchange of ideas.
At some point legislation must be allowed to pass on a majority vote.
John Wood
Northeast side
Thanks to the Daily Star sports team
Just a quick break from the rabid left-wing and right-wing letters to the editors. Throughout the last year with sports mostly shut down, the Daily Star sports team has done a great job of keeping up the flow of interesting articles.
A tip of the hat to the sports editor, Ryan Finley. In many cases, we were able to see local talent highlighted in stories that would have otherwise been overshadowed by the “bigger” picture.
And special thanks to Greg Hansen for his stream of sports stories and comments in a time of little sports. It was good to see his work on Page A1 a couple of times.
David Germain
East side
Biden, Daily Star to blame for migrant crisis
The Border Patrol has initial statistics for the month of March showing a record 19,000 children encountered and taken into custody, and a whopping 170,000 overall encountered a the border.
At that rate, there will be almost 2 million by year’s end. The Border Patrol projects over 184,000 children will be taken into custody by then. We have seen the images of migrant children at overcrowded Border Patrol facilities housed in what appears like glass cages.
No testing for COVID-19 at that point. We have seen the images of children being dropped over a border wall and reports of drownings in the Rio Grande river and assaults on migrants by their Mexican smugglers.
But where is the criticism of Joe Biden by the Arizona Daily Star for this crisis? For four years they relentlessly attacked Trump’s border policies. The Star knows the crisis started with Biden’s election as President and that many migrants believe he invited them.
Of course the Star is Democratically biased and endorsed Biden for president.
Steve Denver
West side
Democrats must protect our voting rights
Arizona has successfully voted by mail securely for all the years I have lived here. Now that our Democratic voices have been heard, the Maricopa GOP is trying to suppress our votes.
We need federal laws protecting our rights to vote. Mitch McConnell has suppressed every Democratic bill passed to the floor for 12 years!
We need to pass the For the People Act with every Democratic vote, and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema needs to understand that keeping the filibuster is blocking Biden’s much-needed agenda.
I expect our senators to support our voting rights and not let a GOP filibuster delay this urgent bill.
Patricia Scott
Green Valley
McConnell
is an ingrate
Re: the April 6 article “After Ga. law, McConnell warns CEOs to ‘stay out of politics.’ ”
This headline started my Tuesday with a laugh. Mitch McConnell is such an ingrate. Moscow Mitch received more money from CEOs than any member of the U.S. Senate during the last election cycle, a total of $258,880 from CEOs of 37 S&P 500 companies, according to marketwatch.com.
Now Mitch is telling CEOs to “stay out of politics, stupid” because some are daring to stand up to the GOP’s voter suppression efforts. I wonder what the CEOs of AbbVie, Merck, FedEx, Pinnacle West, Eli Lilly, Pioneer, Freeport-McMoran, Chevron, Altria, Celgene, Broadcom, Gilead Sciences, Raytheon, Amgen and others who donated generously to McConnell are thinking now?
It’s all fun and games as long as the politician gets his money and the donors keep their mouths shut.
Alison Jones
Midtown
George Floyd’s death especially cruel
Re: the April 6 article “Police chief: Kneeling on Floyd’s neck violated policy.”
Compare the death of George Floyd to death by lethal injection. This is from Britannica.com: “If all goes as planned, the entire execution takes about five minutes, with death occurring less than two minutes after the final injection.”
It took longer for George Floyd to die under the knee of policeman Derek Chauvin: 9 minutes and 29 seconds, according to reports. It would be considered inhumane for an animal to be put to death in such a slow, cruel, torturous way as happened to George Floyd.
Helen Murphy
Sierra Vista
Pot, meet
kettle
Re: the Aoril 6 article “After Ga. law, McConnell warns CEOs to ‘stay out of politics.’ ”
So the Senate “Hypocrisy Leader” is warning big business to “stay out of politics” because he is mad about criticism aimed at Georgia’s new voting restrictions.
Funny, but I must have missed the part where he asked all his fellow Republicans to return any and all campaign donations from big business so they would stay out of politics altogether.
Brian Johnson
West side
Better infrastructure is nonpolitical
Re: the April 3 article “Even with pretax profits, many big companies pay zero US tax.”
Let’s dish the politics: We all want better highways, secure bridges, improved local roads, faster and more widespread internet, improved schools and public buildings (e.g., libraries).
We in the Southwest would love to see expanded solar, greater water conservation projects (unless of course you’re not a fan of Lake Mead), etc. Well, it isn’t rocket science, none of that is possible without funds!
We can increase all of our taxes (not a Republican option), or seek the dollars elsewhere. If 50 or 51 of the largest U.S. corporations pay no income tax at all, what’s the problem with increasing their tax percentage to 28%?
Folks, we know the need is real; but short of taking away the few shields those with low income have (Social Security, Medicare/Medicaid, etc.) where does the money come from? There is no such thing as a free lunch! Let those most capable foot the bill.
Norman Patten
Midtown
Racism holds
us back
The recent presidential election revealed that the Civil War is not over yet. Laws were passed, but laws alone cannot change people’s hearts.
The war against racism won’t be over until we all become color blind and we open our hearts to each other no matter the color of our skin.
We are on the verge of conquering space; now it’s time to conquer prejudice on our home planet.
Jay Quick
North side
Here’s an idea: Don’t tax business at all
Re: the April 3 article “Even with pretax profits, many big companies pay zero US tax.”
Stan Choe and Ken Sweat’s article on companies paying zero U.S. tax sounds like an indictment. As a recent article in The Wall Street Journal pointed out, corporations, greedy or otherwise, don’t pay taxes.
They collect taxes, but they don’t pay them. Taxes are ultimately paid for by “some combination of customers in higher prices, workers in lower wages, and shareholders in lower returns on investment.”
The best tax on business is zero.
Andrew Rutter
Midtown
Why Adia Barnes should not apologize
As for the demand that Adia Barnes apologize for her words and gestures, I say, quit trying to squelch the fullness of life as it’s actually lived. The sublime eloquence of vulgarity in moments of intense emotion cannot be denied.
You “golly dang” linguistic prudes and pseudo-moralists would do well to walk through campus when classes let out and listen to the chatter of females. The F-word in all its glorious variants will sear your chaste ears and maybe open your eyes to the ubiquity of earthy discourse among those who are vibrant with life.