Letters to the Editor: April 8

A previous letter writer gave credit to Sen. Mark Kelly and President Joe Biden for the passage of the American Rescue Plan. If it had not been for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leading the bipartisan committee to write the bill, Biden would never had the opportunity to sign the legislation. Much less Sen. Kelly to vote for it. One can usually tell political party generated letters. It’s good to have a senator who gets things done, and doesn’t toe the party line. Probably scares the president and Sen. Chuck Schumer that there is an Arizona Democratic senator out there who thinks for herself!

Dave Locey

Foothills

Chuck’s sneaky exit

Long-time Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry “officially” retires July 4, 2021, but the folks responsible for his employment, the county supervisors are unaware. Thus, Chuck is able to work the system and goes on to not only collect pension payments he is due, but is still on the payroll for another nine months collecting the salary for that position. Yes, Chuck supposedly abided by the rules by not working more than part-time after 19 weeks, being paid compensation for 19-hour work weeks thereafter. However, was nobody “asking” the question: “Why is this so?” If they had, folks would have realized this scam sooner. Adding insult to this whole mess, Chuck’s attorney implies all of this is on the up and up. Maybe legally, but not morally. Chuck should have had the attorney draft a letter to the supervisors when he “officially” retired on July 4, 2021, explaining his intentions. I think this is another horrid example of public servants and their entitlement mentality to taxpayers’ dollars. Good riddance, Chuck.

Spike Horrigan

Northwest side

Postmaster betrays president

I think U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is betraying our president and people.

DeJoy, a former Republican fundraiser, is defying Democratic principles daily. President Biden, now in office a year, has wanted to fire him.

DeJoy is now ordering new postal trucks that are all gas-guzzling air polluters.

Congress approved funding for electric vans for the Postal Service. DeJoy refuses and is buying the gas guzzlers.

Biden hasn’t found a way to fire DeJoy, who somehow reports to Republican heads.

I’m a lifelong Democrat, but accuse Biden of not doing his job.

He must take the bull by the horns, and fire DeJoy.

Bob (Robert) Moreillon

Green Valley

World outrage

While it is thrilling and inspiring to see the world rising up to boycott Russia in behalf of the Ukraine — where was/is the world in behalf of the following?

The murder of 3 million Cambodians by Pol Pot

Vietnam and Iraq as they were being destroyed by the United States

The invasion of Tibet by China

The kidnapping of millions of Africans for enslavement in the U.S.

The murders of millions of Native Americans for land and the reversal of every single legal treaty with them

The assassination by the U.S. of a duly-elected president of Iran to install a hated Shah

The Latin American governments that were destroyed by the U.S., resulting in millions of immigrants

The denial of Palestinians to have their own land

Our planet as it is being destroyed by climate change, predominately by the U.S. and China

Diane Stephenson

Foothills

Zelenskyy at the Grammys

By video at the Grammys he spoke.

Zelenskyy begged the world to take note.

No tuxedos did we wear,

And it doesn’t seem fair,

That we sang to children who never awoke.

Scott Seidler

Midtown

United Nations

One of the most important goals of the United Nations is to promote and insure peace and security among its member nations. This responsibility falls on the Security Council. The Security Council is made up of five permanent and 10 nonpermanent member nations. Of the five permanent nations, and yes you guessed it, this includes Russia.

So here is my question. Based on what the world is witnessing in Ukraine, how can Russia hold a permanent seat on the council? They should be expelled/banned from the U.N. immediately and permanently.

David Hart

Marana

Congressional votes

Insulin costs less than $10 per vial to produce, yet some diabetics have to pay up to $1,000 for it. Voting for limiting the cost to insured diabetics to $35 received 193 nay votes in the House of Representatives. Surprisingly, even stating support for NATO attracted 63 nay votes from the House. Amazingly, even a measure to preserve evidence of Russian atrocities in Ukraine, sponsored by a Republican, received four nay votes.

All of those nay votes came from Republicans, and in every case two of them were from Arizona Republicans. I used to vote for some Republicans, some Democrats. I can’t anymore.

Tim Gove

Marana

Gray water gathering information

Thank you, editorial staff of the Arizona Daily Star for giving us juxtaposed letters (April 6) simultaneously bemoaning the palsied city of Tucson regulation of grey water harvesting in new construction and the lack of gray water to flush out the city’s, ah, sludge. Can it be that we have a Schrodinger’s water situation here? Is it possible that the Sonoran Desert simply cannot support our hydro-extravagant lifestyle? Where are the pranksters who promised you a 100-year supply of water for new development in the great state of Arizona? The rivers are gone. The drought has begun. Mother Nature, it seems, does bat last.

Cynthia Duncan

Midtown

