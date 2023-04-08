Ozempic

I take Ozempic to help control my diabetes. Not too long ago I was unable to get my prescription filled due to a lot of people using it to lose weight. My doctor’s office spent several days trying to find me one pen. People should realize that it is meant for diabetics and not for those who want to lose weight.

Elaine Roth

Northwest side

Loss of respect for the United States

We are hearing Russia, North Korea and China issuing warnings to the United States, advising us of repercussions if we fail to adhere to these warnings. They are issuing threats to the United States, but why now?

Perhaps it’s because they believe the United States is not ready or willing to act when challenged. There is a saying, “Walk softly but carry a big stick.” If they no longer fear our use of that big stick “when appropriate” due to a lack of leadership or respect, then they will see how far we can be pushed before we need to remind them what this country is capable of. We must also have the leadership willing to demonstrate those capabilities if needed. The United States should not be feared by other countries but it should be respected. I believe our government has changed how other countries view us by demonstrating our lack of ability to work together, showing the world a divided nation.

Thomas Fletcher

Southwest side

Catalina High School

I cant believe Catalina High School is allowing transgender girls that were born boys in the girls dressing room and bathrooms. I understand that we are supposed to be sympathetic with their gender dysphoria. But what about my daughter’s rights as a female? The girls were told to dress and use the bathroom elsewhere. If schools are going to allow this they need transgenders to have transgender restrooms and dressing rooms. Please protect the females’ rights — they are being ignored.

Betty Freyer

North side

Amble back to the Preamble

The preamble to the Constitution of the United States (1787), in contemporary parlance a 52-word “mission statement,” declares that “the People” establish the Constitution “in order to form a more perfect union, ... insure domestic tranquility, ... promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty.”

The Bill of Rights (December, 1791), added the much invoked and misinterpreted “right to bear arms.” Since the “right” for children, disturbed adults, impulsive disaffected youth, and an undisciplined, tantrum-prone society to possess assault weapons has led increasingly to deadly consequences, such “right” contradicts the Constitution’s basic premises. School children hiding under desks and watching peers die can’t be expected to think they experience “the blessings of liberty.”

Access to “arms,” especially assault and large magazine weapons, can be strictly regulated without violence to the Constitution. Such limits, insofar as they restore “domestic tranquility and promote the general welfare,” sustain the Constitution.

Ila Abernathy

Midtown

Thoughtful voting

Ongoing agitation about gun legislation makes me glad there are folks keeping track of elected officials who support or oppose sensible reform. Whichever side you favor, when it comes time to vote check the statements, news releases, and voting records before you choose. Look for honest and trustworthy data sources, not Q-Anon kooks hiding identities in media accounts. Look at your living kids and remember parents who may no longer do so because of gun violence. Decide how you think the politicians REALLY believe. Decide who is working for you and who for moneyed interests. Decide who is looking for the power of position to satisfy a stilted ego. The Constitution was recognized by its writers as NOT “Holy Writ.” We may change it if “we the people” demand change through our elected legislators. However, we first need leaders with courage to vote for their principles and not their pockets or perceived need. Vote smart every chance you may.

Spencer Elliott

Oro Valley

Hooray for litter clean-up on I-10

After living and traveling all over the U.S., my husband and I were thrilled to move to Tucson in 2021. We love the history, culture, food and natural world. However, every time I drove from my home in Vail to Tucson, I cringed at the litter on I-10 and the exit areas. We would drive guests from the Tucson airport out of the way on Valencia Road to circumvent a trashy welcome. This past week I was thrilled to see a litter clean-up on I-10. And look at all those beautiful wildflowers! Wouldn’t it be great to have a carpet of wildflowers instead of trash to greet visitors? Why don’t we have Anti-Litter Signs with fines like other cities do all over the country? Just having the signs up can hopefully deter careless drivers. “Help Keep Tucson Trash Free NOT Trash-y!”

Chris Robie

Vail

Advanced learning classes

Re: the April 6 article “TUSD sets goal of 40% of students taking advanced learning classes.”

While we’re making up acronyms for advanced learning experiences might I suggest MOTIFF (Memorization Of Trivial Information For Free).

John Rider

Foothills

Red light runners

A very dangerous problem in the Tucson area. A prime reason is severe driver frustration; our traffic engineers firmly believe that a stop light is just that, it must make you stop. Tucson is “The City of Untimed Stoplights.” When I lived in the western Detroit area in the early 70’s, Telegraph Road ran N-S for miles. You could get on it, drive 45-50 (45 MPH speed limit) and hit every light green. With today’s traffic technology we should be flowing better than that. Instead, we hit every red light, wasting gas, destroying breaks, increasing pollution and providing so many more opportunities to run red lights. Any of you Tucson traffic guys maybe see a solution there?

Thad Appelman

Northwest side

Concealed weapons in schools

Re: the April 6 article “State bill OKs some concealed weapons at schools.”

Now the legislature wants to allow parents with concealed-carry permits to take a loaded gun onto school campuses to avoid the inconvenience of unloading and reloading the gun. The reason, according to Michael Infanzon, lobbyist for the Arizona Citizens Defense League? “Loading and unloading a firearm exacerbates accidental discharges.”

Color me stupid, but if a gun owner cannot be trusted to load and unload a gun safely without causing it to discharge, should that person be allowed to take a gun onto school grounds? And after the takeover of a school’s administrative offices by angry parents in Vail, it seems that parents are not exempt from violent actions against school staff.

Bruce Hilpert

North side

Emperor Adia’s new clothes

At the risk of having my season tickets (3 years) downgraded, I would like to point out a few things about UA women’s coach Barnes and her program. Clearly this revolving door of players and coaches is of concern. It’s difficult to begin each season with seven or eight new players. While Barnes deserves praise for her recruiting efforts it’s disappointing to see players like Lauren Ware, Madison Conner, Paris Clark and Kailyn Gilbert leave. Players like Aaronette Vonieh leave after one year on the bench and excel at other Pac12 schools. Despite what Mr. Hansen claims there is no easy fix for the absence of these players. The revolving door of coaches does not help either.

I understand the transfer portal is wreaking havoc on colleges, but good coaches and programs seem much less affected. It’s time we acknowledge the problems that prevail within both of our basketball programs and do something about it.

George Youngerman